Gerrard gives Villa captaincy to John McGinn, Tyrone Mings 'will benefit' from focusing on own game

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has switched up the Aston Villa captaincy duties ahead of the new Premier league season.

Gerrard has chosen Scot John McGinn as his skipper going forward, with Tyrone Mings relieved of his duties.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been named vice-captain, with veteran Ashley Young holding the leadership role of overall club captain.

“John has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the captaincy through his performances on the pitch combined with his attitude and application in training," Gerrard told the club's media team.

“He is a popular member of the dressing room who sets high standards and expectations of himself.

“Emi is a respected senior member of the squad while Ashley Young’s experience speaks for itself and he is the perfect ambassador for the first team.

Gerrard said that the new role will free up Mings to focus on his own game and standards.

“Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and have explained my reasons for making this decision.

“More importantly, I believe that not having the responsibility of the captaincy will allow Tyrone to focus more on his own game which can only benefit him and the team,” Gerrard added.