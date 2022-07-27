Gerrard gives Villa captaincy to John McGinn, Tyrone Mings 'will benefit' from focusing on own game

'Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and have explained my reasons for making this decision,' Gerrard said.
Gerrard gives Villa captaincy to John McGinn, Tyrone Mings 'will benefit' from focusing on own game

CHANGING ROLE: Tyrone Mings during a training session at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent.

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 18:36
Shane Donovan

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has switched up the Aston Villa captaincy duties ahead of the new Premier league season.

Gerrard has chosen Scot John McGinn as his skipper going forward, with Tyrone Mings relieved of his duties. 

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been named vice-captain, with veteran Ashley Young holding the leadership role of overall club captain.

“John has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the captaincy through his performances on the pitch combined with his attitude and application in training," Gerrard told the club's media team.

“He is a popular member of the dressing room who sets high standards and expectations of himself.

“Emi is a respected senior member of the squad while Ashley Young’s experience speaks for itself and he is the perfect ambassador for the first team.

Gerrard said that the new role will free up Mings to focus on his own game and standards.

“Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and have explained my reasons for making this decision.

“More importantly, I believe that not having the responsibility of the captaincy will allow Tyrone to focus more on his own game which can only benefit him and the team,” Gerrard added.

More in this section

England v Sweden - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Semi Final - Bramall Lane Lucy Bronze prepared to ‘play through the pain’ as England chase Euro 2022 glory
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Molineux Ruben Vinagre hails ‘dream come true’ after making Everton loan switch
Ajax v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Johan Cruyff Arena Fighting spirit will help shortest Premier League centre-back Martinez make leap of faith
<p>BUMPER CROWD: Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Sold Out: Tallaght set to be rocking as Ireland look to secure World Cup play-off place

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up