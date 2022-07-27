Sold Out: Tallaght set to be rocking as Ireland look to secure World Cup play-off place

Ireland have sold out their Women’s World Cup qualifier against Finland on September 1 – when a win at Tallaght will seal a play-off berth.
Vera Pauw’s side leads the Finns by a point with two games to play and they can seal a first play-off since 2008 by emulating the victory they recorded in Helsinki last October.
Tallaght Stadium can seat 7,000 fans – meaning the turnout will set a new record for a women’s home international. Tickets were snapped up within hours of their open sale on Wednesday morning, which followed Tuesday’s pre-sale.
That stands at 5,238 from Pauw's first match at the helm, the 3-2 triumph over Ukraine in October 2019.
Finland's are immersed in turmoil, having sacked manager Anna Signeul on Tuesday after their disappointing showing at the Euro finals. They scored just one goal, losing their games against Spain, Denmark and Germany.
Ireland’s final game match of the campaign is away to fourth-placed Slovakia in Senec on September 6.
Next year’s World Cup is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. Should they complete the job in September, Ireland will enter a complicated play-off system in October that will likely require at least two wins to reach their first-ever major tournament.