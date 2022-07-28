History beckons as Sligo look to repeat trick against Motherwell

SLIGO Rovers are one positive result away from making European history.

The north-west outfit have never progressed to a third round of a UEFA competition but this could happen tonight at The Showgrounds in front of an expected attendance of 3,500+ (kick-off 7pm).

Sligo hold a 1-0 lead from their magnificent first leg exertions away to Motherwell at Fir Park in last Thursday's UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Even with the Scottish Premiership outfit expected to make up for their shock first leg loss, Sligo boss John Russell says it is about his charges keeping their focus as a scoreless draw or a win will see them through.

He recalled a similar situation in 2014 when Sligo, then competing in the Europa League, won 2-1 away to Norway's Rosenborg and then went 1-0 up in the home leg. But they lost 3-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

Russell, a player that day, said: “Rosenborg was the tie that got away from us, it is all about game management and, as a manager, there are learnings from that second leg in 2014 that I feel can be taken into this week's game.” “I was delighted with the application of the players [in the first leg]. We went to Motherwell with a plan of playing with a solid structure in midfield and were very confident in our shape and the way we pressed.

“We limited Motherwell in their chances and anything [goalkeeper] Luke McNicholas had to deal with he did with assurance.” Leading scorer Aidan Keena's 13th goal of the season made the difference in Motherwell as well as an immense defensive display, led by Garry Buckley and goalkeeper Luke McNicholas, who has stepped up following Ed McGinty's transfer to Oxford United.

Defensive colossus Buckley maintained that the display at Fir Park was a collective effort and that this approach will have to be repeated tonight.

The ex-Cork City man said that Sligo will have to press for a goal or two and not just sit back and hope to absorb the anticipated Motherwell pressure.

“We need to approach this game the same way we did last Thursday. Anyone can turn up on their day, we did that last week but we know if we don't put in the same shift we can be turned over.

He stressed: “Motherwell will have their chances, but if we defend well and don't make mistakes, we will hopefully go on to get another goal from the chances I know we are good enough to create again as well.”