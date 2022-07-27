Stephen Bradley: Nonsense to suggest Irish clubs can't break Champions League ceiling

Stephen Bradley has dismissed as nonsense fears that League of Ireland teams are not closing the gap on reaching the Champions League group stages.

No domestic team has ever navigated the congested qualifying system to feature among Europe’s elite.

Two clubs, Bradley’s Shamrock Rovers in 2011 and Dundalk, twice in 2016 and 2020, got to the group phase of the subsidiary Europa League.

His current Hoops team bowed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night but only after eating into the 3-0 deficit they carried from the first leg against Ludogorets.

Goals from Aaron Greene and Aidomo Emakhu had Tallaght throbbing, giving them seven minutes to source another to force extra-time.

Their risks backfired as the Bulgarians broke to kill the tie off but Bradley insists the comeback illustrates the chasm to the big guns is narrowing. Rovers’ European journey continues next Thursday in the Europa League against a North Macedonian side Shkupi they’ll be favourites to overcome.

“I thought the comments after the game were nonsense,” was Bradley’s reaction to the RTÉ panel claiming it was impossible for an Irish team to break the ceiling of elevating to the last 32 of the Champions League.

“People react to results rather than analyse games. That’s our job and it’s definitely possible.

“Performing like that against a team who are regular in the European group stages and with that investment, I thought the players were outstanding.

“Of course it’s possible. You can’t tell there was any difference. They’re a club that turned down €10m for a player last week and have someone on €200,000 per month. It’s 11 v 11. The third goal last week really hurt us but it’s not impossible.”

Though ugly scenes marred the conclusion of the fixture, Bradley was swift to highlight the sense of provocation. Once Brazilian Cauly Souza nabbed the late goal at the death, some of his teammates turned to the Tallaght South Stand at the opposite end to celebrate, appearing to perform hand gestures. One Hoops pitch-invader had to be stopped from approaching Sergio Padt.

“It’s not ideal but we’ve to go to look at their centre-back throwing a bottle straight at the crowd,” noted the Rovers boss, who was also aghast that the Italian officials booked Richie Towell for simulation rather than award a penalty just after the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

“The fourth official is telling the ref it’s a red card but he didn’t act upon it. It's not ideal but that was both ways.

“The referee makes a massive decision when Richie is in on goal. I’ve seen it three or four times and it’s a foul.

“The fourth official actually said it was a foul, the linesman said it was a foul and I don’t know how the referee didn’t.

“I don’t see why he’d go down when through on goal. The full-back just falls on top of him.

“You need those big decisions to go your way because there’s small margins and it hasn’t gone our way.”

Meanwhile, Bradley has confirmed that key defender Pico Lopes is facing up to eight weeks on the sideline. The Cape Verde international sustained a knee injury during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Drogheda United and is currently on crutches. Rovers intend dipping into the transfer market with Dundee United defender Mark Connolly, whose loan spell at Dundalk ended recently, being linked with a move to Tallaght.

“I thought Pico would be out till next season but eight weeks isn’t bad,” he said. “We won’t bring anyone just to bring them in. If it’s someone that improves or fits what we do, we’ll definitely do it. We’re in that process.”