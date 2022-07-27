Ireland U21 international Tayo Adaramola joins Coventry City on loan

Ireland U21 international Tayo Adaramola has joined Championship side Coventry City on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old left wing-back has been away with the Palace first-team on their pre-season tour in Singapore and Australia having made his senior debut earlier this year in an FA Cup win over Hartlepool.

Adaramola has played for Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 levels.

He started his career with St. Kevin’s Boys and St Mochta’s before heading to Palace in 2015.

He was voted as Palace’s U18 Player of the Season last year.

𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗔𝗬𝗢! 👋



We are delighted to announce the signing of Tayo Adaramola on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/UChg9MBqcF — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 27, 2022

Speaking to the Coventry City website, Adaramalo said he was 'buzzing' after the move.

“I’m buzzing and I’m excited to be a part of a big club with a great history, so I can’t wait to get started.

“The Gaffer had a big interest in me and a desire to play me. It’s a big club that has been in the Premier League and I believe they can still get to that level, they have good history so I’m excited.

“Like many, I hate losing and I want to win as many games as possible for the fans and the club. The more games we win, the more chance we have to get to the Premier League and that was the first thought on my mind.

“Playing minutes is all you want to do as a footballer because that’s the way you improve, so hopefully I can play as many minutes as possible.

“I’ve had a lot of talks with people close to me and they told me how I need to express myself when I’m playing against top teams in the Championship, so I’m hoping I can learn from that and come in and perform.”

Coventry City manager Mark Robins said: “We are delighted to welcome Tayo to the Club.

“He is a player that is full of energy, gets up and down the left side and will add another exciting dynamic to the squad.

“He’s excited to be part of the squad for the season ahead and continuing his development with us.

“We’re looking forward to working with him, and I’d like to thank Crystal Palace for their co-operation in getting this transfer done.”