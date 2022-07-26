Premier League names Alison Brittain as new chair

NEW CHAIR: Premier League clubs voted unanimously in favour of Alison Brittain’s appointment. Pic: Nick Ansell/PA

The Premier League has announced Alison Brittain as its new chair after clubs “voted unanimously in favour” of her appointment.

Brittain will take over from interim chairman Peter McCormick early next year.

“I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed chair of the Premier League,” she said in a statement.

“The game is of enormous national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a tremendous positive impact on communities.

“It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success.”

