Shamrock Rovers already looking to new European reality

Uefa Champions League second round, second leg: Shamrock Rovers (0) v Ludogorets (3), 8pm Tallaght

Being shorn of talisman Jack Byrne for their biggest home game of the season isn't so fatal for Shamrock Rovers when they're already planning beyond the Champions League.

Ludogorets belied their early season rustiness last week to pace into a 3-0 first leg of the second round tie. While Rovers clawed back a two-goal deficit against Slovan Bratislava back at Tallaght last year, that extra goal makes it an insurmountable task.

Stephen Bradley admitted as much when lamenting the concession of the final goal with the last kick of stoppage time. His selection against the Bulgarian champions will reflect the gaze switching to next week's consolation prize.

Elimination on Tuesday night will be eased by the first of two parachutes – a Europa League tie against Dinamo Zagreb or Shkupi. Although evenly poised at 2-2 from the first leg, the latter side from Macedonia are expected to mirror Rovers by making do with demotion.

The loser of that tie squeezes one final avenue out of extending their European odyssey in the Conference League group stage play-off.

It all vindicates Bradley's strategic vision. He has no choice but to await Byrne's comeback from the latest recurrence of a calf strain but can manipulate the team given they've incurred six bookings over the three-game campaign to date.

Captain Ronan Finn, Sean Hoare, Richie Towell, Graham Burke – while warming up – were yellow-carded but Rory Gaffney has two bookings, introducing the tightrope of one caution off a suspension. The Tuam native, Rovers' attacking spark in the first round victory over Hibernian from Malta, is set to be held in reserve for this formality.

"Of course, our aim is to win but we've got to keep in mind Friday's FAI Cup tie against Bangor Celtic and the European game next week," admitted Bradley.

By contrast, he won't keep full-back Andy Lyons back despite escalating interest from Blackpool. The Championship club have increased their bid to €280,000 but a fee has yet to be agreed.

"There's serious interest from Blackpool and they have been speaking to (technical director) Stephen McPhail over the past week or so."

Meanwhile, St Patrick's Athletic will take a charter flight on Wednesday to Maribor for Thursday's Conference League NŠ Mura.

The Saints rallied in the second half of last week's first leg against the Slovenians to draw 1-1. Tim Clancy's assistant Jon Daly believes they've every reason to be confident of causing an upset and progressing to next week's third round.

"I think we can cause them different problems," said former Rangers and Dundee United striker Daly.

"Mura like to play a slower tempo at home because of the heat. I read their manager's comments about not being able to handle our intensity last week and I can see why with the way we pressed and hounded them.

"That will be difficult to do in that temperature out there and we'll need to be selective in how we go after them and when we press them.

"We will need to hurt them with the moments we get, we'll need to be ruthless and make the right decisions. But we'll be very clear with the players about the areas where we can hurt them and the moments when we can do that."

Chris Forrester showed his class with a brilliant leveller at Richmond Park and Daly feels their playmaker will be watched closely.

" He is probably one of the only players who has that spark and that little bit of brilliance where he can produce something out of nothing," added Daly, who is without Mark Doyle due to his harsh red card last Thursday.

"Will they give Chris a bit more attention? I certainly would if I was their manager. You stop him getting on the ball and you make sure you're close to him.

"If they decide to man mark him out of the game, we know we can work in other areas."