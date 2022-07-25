Ireland stars awarded €5,000 bursaries to help with studies and business efforts

Five Ireland women’s internationals – including Saoirse Noonan and Éabha O'Mahony – are the first recipients from a €25,000 bursary designed to assist female footballers outside of the game.

Sky Ireland, the international team’s primary sponsor, invited applications from players to access the funds based around their career development or academic studies needs.

Cork women Noonan and Éabha O'Mahony, along with Áine O'Gorman, Grace Moloney and Evan Molloy, were successful in convincing the judging panel of Orlaith Ryan (Sky), Clíona Foley (journalist) Sally Horrox (FAI) of their worthy causes. They will receive €5,000 each.

O'Mahony is currently studying at Boston College and the bursary will help fund her college fees, as it will for Molloy, who is progressing into third-level education.

Centurion O'Gorman and goalkeeper Moloney will utilise the grant to offset the costs of undertaking their Uefa A coaching licence courses, while Noonan is allocating her prize towards marketing and promoting her start-up brand, Freedom official clothing.

Any Ireland senior player could apply for funding when entries opened earlier this year and applicants completed a short form, where they were asked to showcase how the funding would assist their career development or academic studies.

Chief commercial officer at Sky Ireland, Orlaith Ryan, said: “We were blown away and humbled by the commitment showcased by the entrants to the inaugural Sky WNT Fund. A lot of these players are juggling full time studies, careers and businesses while playing at the very top level for Ireland. The passion and commitment all players have shown is remarkable. We were faced with the very difficult decision of picking just five recipients from the eighteen entries received."

"Therefore, as part of Sky's ongoing commitment to our Women's National Team, we will make the Sky WNT Fund an annual bursary so we can continue to help these women grow both on and off the pitch."

Noonan added: “The commitment Sky has shown the players since coming onboard in 2021 has been phenomenal. The team was delighted to hear of this fund earlier this year. I know what it’s like to be juggling education, my playing career and a business. I am completing my degree in Cork while also getting my clothing business ‘Freedom Official’ off the ground.

“This bursary will go towards relieving some of the financial strain from college fees but also towards getting ‘Freedom Official’ to that next step in business.”

Ireland face on Finland at Tallaght Stadium on September 1 knowing victory will secure them entry into the series for the 2023 World Cup play-off starting in October.