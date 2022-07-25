Troy Parrott set to join Preston on season-long loan from Spurs

Preston North End have swooped to recruit Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to alleviate the absence of his fellow Irishman Seán Maguire through injury.

Parrott’s season-long switch – the fourth of the 20-year-old striker’s career – is due to be announced today once his medical is completed in Lancashire.

Maguire was dogged by injuries last season and the latest aggravation of an Achilles problem has sidelined him for at least six weeks. North End boss Ryan Lowe confirmed the lay-off for the ex-Cork City striker after he lasted just 10 minutes of the opening pre-season friendly.

Preston had been linked with bringing Callum Robinson back to Deepdale from West Bromwich Albion but they’ve opted for another Ireland striker to complete their attacking options ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener at promoted Wigan Athletic.

Parrott bagged 10 goals on loan at MK Dons in the second half of last season, including a superb finish in the play-off semi-final against Wycombe Wanderers, and his talent demanded a higher stage than League One.

He’ll link up with compatriots Alan Browne, Robbie Brady and Greg Cunningham – buoyed with a contract extension granted by Antonio Conte.

Although the Italian brought Parrott on Tottenham’s tour to Korea this month, he excused him for the weekend trip to Rangers to facilitate the loan deal.

Preston came into the mix late, after QPR, Middlesbrough and Sunderland all registered their interest in a player who flourished in an Ireland jersey during the June international window.

He started three of the four games, scoring his first competitive goal in the 3-0 Nations League stroll over Scotland.

Jose Mourinho gave the Dubliner his Premier League debut at 17 but loan moves to Millwall, Ipswich Town, MK Dons and now Preston have been choreographed to develop Parrott into the finished article they believe he can become. A similar, patient approach to Harry Kane’s career by Spurs ultimately proved worthwhile.