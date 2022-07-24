Smallbone adds to Stoke's Irish legion

The midfielder arrives from Southampton for the season ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener at Millwall.
Smallbone adds to Stoke's Irish legion

Republic of Ireland's Will Smallbone

Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 20:35
John Fallon

Stoke City has developed into a magnet for budding Irish midfielders after Will Smallbone became the latest loan capture of Michael O’Neill.

The Ireland U21 playmaker – whose goals in the June internationals against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro propelled Jim Crawford’s side into the upcoming Euro play-off against Israel – arrives from Southampton for the season ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener at Millwall.

Ex-Northern Ireland boss O’Neill had already recruited Smallbone’s midfield partner at international level, Gavin Kilkenny, in a similar deal from Bournemouth while John O’Shea was last week enlisted to the coaching staff.

Smallbone is rated highly at Premier League Southampton and would have clocked more than his seven appearances but for an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained 18 months ago.

“Will showed he’s a nice footballer, takes the ball in dangerous areas and played some really good players,” O’Neill said of Smallbone after his non-competitive debut off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Hearts. “Will is in contention for next Saturday. We must pick a team that is difficult to beat and can win.” 

The Potters aim to improve on last season’s 14th-place finish, with O’Neill confident the skillset brought by O’Shea onto the training ground can bolster their prospects.

“We were probably a coach light and sometimes players need to hear a different voice,” O’Neill said about the addition of O’Shea, an Ireland centurion and Champions League winner with Manchester United. “It’s early days in his coaching career but his playing experience will help our players. You can already see it by the way he interacts with players and staff.”

Meanwhile, Troy Parrott is poised to imminently finalise his latest loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.

MK Dons – whom he last season helped reach the League One play-offs – are interested in arranging a return but the Championship is calling for the Ireland striker.

Spurs may coincide the move with news of an extension on his contract which lapses next May.

Antonio Conte brought the 20-year-old on Tottenham’s tour to Korea this month but excused him for the weekend trip to Rangers to allow him to consider his loan options.

Preston North End have joined QPR and Middlesbrough by tabling their interest in borrowing the forward for the Championship campaign.

More in this section

Erling Haaland marks Man City debut with goal after 11 minutes  Erling Haaland marks Man City debut with goal after 11 minutes 
Bayern Munich Man City Soccer Erling Haaland enjoying Jack Grealish ‘vibe’ after debut Manchester City goal
France v Netherlands - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Quarter Final - New York Stadium Eve Perisset sinks Netherlands and puts France into semi-finals
<p>Rebecca Creagh of Whitehall Rangers has a shot on goal blocked by Douglas Hall goalkeeper Tracey Kiely during the FAI Women’s Intermediate Cup Final 2022 match between Douglas Hall LFC and Whitehall Rangers at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

Classy Whitehall sink Douglas Hall with early blitz in Intermediate Cup final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up