Erling Haaland enjoying Jack Grealish ‘vibe’ after debut Manchester City goal

The 22-year-old Norwegian, a £51million summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, needed just 12 minutes to do what he does best
Erling Haaland enjoying Jack Grealish ‘vibe’ after debut Manchester City goal
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrate after Manchester City’s goal against Bayern Munich (Morry Gash/AP/PA)
Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 16:21
PA Sport

Manchester City new boy Erling Haaland is relishing his blossoming partnership with Jack Grealish after the England international helped him mark his debut with a first goal for the club.

The 22-year-old Norwegian, a £51million summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, needed just 12 minutes to do what he does best,

converting Grealish’s cross to secure a 1-0 friendly victory over Bayern Munich on a stormy Saturday evening at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Haaland has already been impressed with the former Aston Villa playmaker, who has struggled to make the impact he might have hoped following his own £100m switch to the Etihad Stadium last August, but is convinced there is much more to come from the pair.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s good. He has to get better, I have to get better, but good link. I like the vibe around him, so it’s going to be fun.”

Haaland’s involvement in front of a crowd of almost 80,000 was limited to just 41 minutes on a night when kick-off was delayed because of an electrical storm and then play paused for almost 45 minutes by another.

However, it did not take him long to demonstrate the prowess in which City have invested so heavily.

He said: “As you probably all know, I’ve been watching a lot of City games for the last years and the last years have been without a striker, so of course I’ve been seeing myself in these kind of situations today, so I’m not surprised.”

If results in pre-season are largely incidental, this one carried a little more weight for Haaland after his time in the Bundesliga and ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield clash with Liverpool.

He said: “It was about time, I have to say, seven losses in a row, so to win against Bayern feels good.

“The quality is good and it was also good to play against Bayern to get a real test before Liverpool in the week.”

More in this section

Erling Haaland marks Man City debut with goal after 11 minutes  Erling Haaland marks Man City debut with goal after 11 minutes 
France v Netherlands - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Quarter Final - New York Stadium Eve Perisset sinks Netherlands and puts France into semi-finals
Noelle Murray scores a penalty 23/7/2022 WNL round-up: Clash of the top two sees Shels and Athlone draw 1-1
Man CityPlace: UK
<p>Rebecca Creagh of Whitehall Rangers has a shot on goal blocked by Douglas Hall goalkeeper Tracey Kiely during the FAI Women’s Intermediate Cup Final 2022 match between Douglas Hall LFC and Whitehall Rangers at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

Classy Whitehall sink Douglas Hall with early blitz in Intermediate Cup final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up