WNL round-up: Clash of the top two sees Shels and Athlone draw 1-1

Shelbourne 1-1 Athlone Town

Second-place Athlone made the trip to Dublin to take on the league leaders Shelbourne, in what was a tight affair at Tolka Park.

The first half saw the home side fairly dominant in possession, but they found it difficult to execute any well-worked chances.

Shelbourne thought they had first goal of the game when Noelle Murray’s strike hit both posts before it was cleared from the box. Both sides had chances to go ahead before the break, but it was 0-0 heading into half-time.

It was the perfect start for Athlone Town in the second half. Only four minutes into play, a long ball found Emily Corbet and she hit a fantastic strike over Budden in the Shels goal, her 13th goal of the season.

In the 93rd minute Aoife Kelly took on a shot from range and the ball hit Jessica Hennessy’s arm in the box. A penalty was given to The Reds and Noelle Murray calmly hit it home to get the equaliser.

Galway WFC 5-2 Sligo Rovers

Gemma McGuinness scored her third goal in three league games to put Sligo ahead after just four minutes at Eamonn Deacy Park but Galway equalised just five minutes later when Bryce Reynolds headed home a Lynsey McKey corner.

Emma Doherty headed Sligo back in front on 33 minutes but once again Galway levelled five minutes later, this time through Elle O’Flaherty’s close range finish.

Galway went ahead for the first time just six minutes into the second half when wing-back Shauna Brennan hooked a Jamie Erickson free kick over Amy Mahon in the Sligo goal. 15 minutes later they reversed roles with Erickson heading in Brennan’s free for Galway’s fourth.

With nine minutes left Becky Walsh made sure of the points, heading in Galway’s fifth from Lynsey McKey’s corner.

Cork City 0-3 DLR Waves

Cork had won their last two home games before meeting DLR Waves at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening but hopes of a third faded on 14 minutes when Kate Mooney buried a penalty for the visitors.

A second goal arrived for DLR just before half-time when Sophie Watters finished off a goalmouth scramble resulting from a quickly taken corner.

It looked like a comfortable 2-0 win for DLR Waves but in added time they were gifted a third when a defensive mix up allowed Mia Dodd to roll in the final goal of the game.

Treaty United 0-7 Peamount United

Peamount were looking to bounce back from last week’s loss, and that’s exactly what they did.

It didn’t take long for the Dublin side to get the scoreline rolling. On 8 minutes, Tiegan Ruddy played in Tara O’Hanlon, and the youngster finished confidently to get her first senior goal for Peamount and the first of the game.

On 32 minutes, Alannah McEvoy was in the right place at the right time in the box to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Just before half-time, O’Hanlon was taken down in the box and a penalty was awarded. Stephanie Roche made no mistake and put it away for goal number 3. Just after, O’Hanlon got their fourth after finishing off a great ball into the box by Dearbhaile Beirne.

The second half was no different to the first, with Peamount dominating play with good spells of possession. In the 56th minute, Roche scored from a free-kick to get Peamount’s fifth. Erin McLaughlin finished off a cross with a header in the 62nd minute, and Stephanie Roche got her side’s seventh just before the full time whistle.

Wexford Youths 3-1 Bohemians

Bohemians made the journey down to Ferrycarrig Park to take on Wexford Youths, their confidence high with three wins in their last three.

The Youths won a free-kick in the 70th minute and Della Doherty was there at the back post to make sure the ball went into the back of the net. Only 5 minutes after, Rachel Doyle delivered a great free-kick into the box and Lisa Murphy directed a great header to bring Bohs back on level terms.

On 82 minutes, The Youths went back ahead. The ball was cleared straight to Ellen Molloy who placed the ball into the bottom left corner. Soon after, Molloy got her second. Ciara Rossiter played a fantastic through ball into Molloy who struck it home to get her side’s third.