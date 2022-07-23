Late deferral of re-elections causes heated debate at FAI AGM

Late notice to defer re-elections of the board members garnered a heated debate at today’s Football Association of Ireland AGM.

The Centenary summit, held at Dublin’s Mansion House, was attended by 107 delegates and lasted two and a half hours.

While the association has a new 12-person board since their financial governance crisis of 2019, under their latest constitution, five members must be reappointed at this meeting.

That procedure was abandoned on the eve of the summit – the explainer blaming concerns about the FAI’s struggle to meet their gender balance requirements.

All sporting bodies in receipt of exchequer funding must have 40% female representation at board level by the end of 2023 for Sport Ireland grant aid to continue.

Furthermore, the Memorandum of Understanding agreement brokered with the State in January 2020 demands that the proportion applies throughout the entire FAI committee structure.

The FAI currently has two female directors – Liz Joyce and Catherine Guy – of their dozen board members. Ursula Scully was also at the top table, succeeding John Earley as the Chairperson of the underage pillar, but her failed attempt in May 2021 to unseat Vice-President Paul Cooke resulted in her removal.

The FAI now has 15 months in which to lift their female presence on the board from two to five. “We have to persuade members to nominate women to these positions - and we need men to make space for women to take up these positions,” said the explanatory note.

Dave Moran, who left the board amid the same elections last year, criticised Chairman Roy Barrett for the lateness of the notice.

“Why wait till 5.30pm on the eve of the meeting when you knew about this for two years?” Moran told Barrett, who negotiated the MOU in 2020. “Nothing has been done.”

Another former director John Earley also questioned the veracity of the FAI’s claim of good governance, when eliciting information that re-election of board members wasn’t complied with in advance.

Barrett has sought extra time for the gender balance challenge to be tackled and a resolution was passed for this to take place within three months.

“I will take personal responsibility for late notice,” said the former Goodbody Stockbrokers’ managing director.

“A number of circumstances led to it. As a board we felt uncomfortable where we were in terms of objectives around gender balance.

“Over the next 18 months, we want to achieve gender balance and hope the rest of leagues and clubs would take heed of that.

“We’re doing this not just because of the Sport Ireland requirements. That’s the stick but the carrot is having a better, more representative of sport as a whole.

“There are some inconsistencies but they've been there for years and years. We want to deal with it in a collaborative way.”

Chief executive Jonathan Hill also furnished his report, with a particular spotlight on the absence of a main sponsor.

Stuart Gilhooly from the Players FAI (PFAI) led the inquest, noting how the weak financial position of the accounts – €63m of debt the eye-sore on the latest published – would be improved if that bedrock was in place. Hill has been unable to source a successor to Three, who hung up on the FAI as marquee backer two years ago.

“We are making progress but I’m not going to say where we are in specific conversations,” began Hill. “It is important symbolically and for the bottom line and I’m hopeful in coming weeks in that specific area."

It was also confirmed that the borrowings to Bank of Ireland, which began being repaid this year, entails a cost of €712,500 every five months until 2040.

Hill also confirmed that the proposed start to the League of Ireland third tier has been postponed from 2023 until 2024. Convincing potential clubs and universities to engage in such a risky venture hasn’t been easy.