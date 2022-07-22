John O'Shea joins Stoke's first team coaching staff

Former Ireland international John O'Shea has been appointed to the first team coaching staff of Stoke City
STOKE BOUND: John O'Shea has been appointed to Stoke's first team coaching staff. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

TJ Galvin

Former Ireland international John O'Shea has been appointed to the first team coaching staff of Stoke City. The former Manchester United and Sunderland defender will combine the role with his current position as assistant manager of the Ireland U21 side.

The 41-year-old had a two year spell with Reading in a similar role.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill said: “John is at the start of his coaching career. He had a spell at Reading after his career as a player drew to a close and is involved at international level.

“I think he will bring a great deal to us. In coaching you bring your standards as a player and I think everyone knows that John O’Shea had extremely high standards as a player.

“He had a fantastic playing career but he’s very keen to learn as a coach as well and he has settled in extremely well.

“I think he brings the right mix of not only his expertise but also his personality and he’s a good person to have around, particularly around young players.”

