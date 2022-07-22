Keating the hero as Cork City get past Wexford challenge

Wexford FC 0 Cork City 1

A Ruairi Keating third minute goal proved decisive for it gave leaders Cork City three crucial points over luckless Wexford FC in this crucial Division 1 clash at Ferrycarrig Park.

Cork City were looking for their sixteenth win of the campaign going into this game a single point clear of Galway Utd with a game in hand but manager Colin Healy is keen to maintain winning ways in order to secure automatic promotion.

Wexford FC Boss Ian Ryan having a recent run of impressive form and with things going really well, knew how important it was to maintain winning ways to push towards a promotion play-off spot. They held sixth spot going into this game, three points adrift of Treaty Utd, but with a game in hand.

With every game now vital until the end of the season both sides looked determined from the start to lay the foundations for under result with some attractive attacking play as they created some early chances.

Cork manager Healy included Barry Coffey in central midfield having extended his loan spell at the club, while recent signing from Waterford Louis Britton was in the replacements.

The visitors were involved in some early attacking play forcing the games first corner after just three minutes. Matthew Healy sent over a kick to the far post with Ruairi Keating rising unchallenged to direct a superb header into the top right hand corner of the net making it 0-1 giving the visitors a superb start.

Cork did have something to worry about when having failed to deal with a Conor Crowley corner kick it was left to keeper David Harrington to deny the homeside following a goalmouth scramble.

Home keeper Alex Moody denied Keating a second goal on twenty-three minutes with a fine save while at the opposite end Harry Froome blazed over the top from a good position.

Wexford pressure was beginning to create gaps in the visitors back four with Conor Crowley having low shot deflected for what turned out a fruitless corner kick.

Crowley the home sides best player in the absence of Jack Doherty had a further attempt on goal blocked leaving Cork with a 1-0 interval lead.

Wexford showed a greater impetuous to their play on the resumption going on to control the second half but they were unable to break down the visitors back four the closest they came to equalising was in the 84th minute when Harrington tipped an Aaron Dobbs effort over the top going on to capably deal with the resulting corner kick.

Cork were confined to counter attacks but home keeper Moody capably dealt with a couple of Keating efforts as they saw out the game in a tense finish.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Paul Cleary, Joe Manley, Luka Lovic (Adam Wells 67), Conor Crowley (Denny Corcoran 72), Conor Barry (Ger Shortt 67), Aaron Dobbs, Thomas Considine, Le O'Sullivan, Harry Groome, Eoin Farrell.

Cork City: David Harrington, CianColeman, Aaron Bolver, Ruairi Keating, Barry Coffey, Matthew Healy, Darragh Crowley (Uniss Kargbo 67) Joshua Holohan, James Doona, Cian Murphy (Kevin O'Connor 67), Jonas Hakkinen.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.