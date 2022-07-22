Dundalk score three as Finn Harps slip to eight defeat in ten

Dundalk 3 Finn Harps 0

Steven Bradley returned to goalscoring form in style to help inspire Dundalk past a listless Finn Harps at Oriel Park as Ollie Horgan’s beleaguered side slipped to their eighth defeat in ten matches.

Harps’ have won just twice all season and their last victory arrived two months ago. Reeling in the teams immediately above them is a task long since consigned to history. They and UCD will now slog it out to see who can avoid automatic relegation to the second tier.

There are no such concerns for Dundalk who have at least overcome a mini-blip that saw them plunder just one point from their last two outings. A title tilt remains a going concern, albeit an unlikely pursuit with Rovers six points ahead having played a game fewer.

Just six minutes had elapsed before the Lilywhites were two goals ahead. Darragh Leahy fired in their first, in the right place at the right time in the penalty area after Bradley’s goal bound shot was blocked.

The second arrived at the end of a fine move. Greg Sloggett raced away down the right and his pullback picked up Keith Ward who finished emphatically.

The visitors did eventually force Peter Cherrie into a save. The veteran dived to his right to palm away Ryan Rainey’s firm effort. However, Dundalk found a third before the break. Bradley had scored twice against Harps when these sides met at Oriel in the opening weeks of the season.

He was their thorn in the side once again, cutting in from the right and beating Mark McGinley with a curler from the edge of the area. The ball looped over the stricken goalkeeper and into the far top corner.

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Macari (Mountney, 76), Bone, Boyle, Leahy; Doyle; Bradley (McMillan, 85), Sloggett, Ward (Adams, 67), Kelly (O’Kane, 67); Hoban (Martin, 76).

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Tourish, McGing, Slevin; Boyle, Connolly, Rainey (Nicolson, 66), McNamee (Timlin, 66), Donelon (Duncan, 74); Mihaljevic; Jones (Carillo, 83).

Referee: Adriano Reale