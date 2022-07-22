No hiding places at Mansion House as FAI reconvene for AGM with concerns aplenty

They’ve been two years apart in physical terms but Saturday’s gathering for the FAI annual general meeting at the Mansion House will be a gauge of whether the fragmentations within the game are any closer to coming back together.

Familiar fractures were initially parked in the aftermath of John Delaney’s demise at the turn of the decade.

Survival trumped squabbles but once the quid pro quo from the Government’s rescue deal filtered out, suppression disguised as reform as far as a cohort of traditionalists saw it, old suspicions returned.

Regardless of their attitude, the significance in time of today’s summit could be the enforced retirement of 15 members of the General Council. Pushback to the State’s demand of a 10-year term limit extracted only a two-year extension but the clock definitely stops this weekend. “You will deem to have resigned,” warned company secretary Gerry Egan at the last of the virtual meetings held in May.

His audience was the General Assembly, a larger group of 160 delegates to replace the Council, another milestone of what the “new FAI” trumpets as their governance journey.

Reaching financial stability is proving an equally onerous challenge.

The association have been saddled with debts for over 12 years since Delaney embarked on his vanity Vantage Club project to fund their portion of the Lansdowne Road redevelopment costs. But additional questionable calls have contributed to borrowings remaining around the €63m mark in the accounts for 2021 issued to members with their AGM invite.

A botched sponsorship deal with Sports Direct means they are repaying €6.5m to the company in €100,000 monthly installments until 2025. Robbie Keane’s six-figure annual salary, despite the FAI not finding a suitable role for him in the past two years, only recently ceased. That latter package was finalised in the post-Delaney era.

It all adds up. There was scrutiny too, without any answers, surrounding the expenses incurred to cover travel and hotel accommodation for Delaney’s successor Jonathan Hill. Up till February, his latest media engagement, Hill was still commuting from his London home 16 months on from beginning his employment. Hence the curiosity arising from the insertion into the announcement of fellow Englishman Marc Canham’s arrival as Director of Football about his intention to relocate to Ireland.

Hill’s track record for generating commercial and sponsorship revenue has yet to take flight in this post. Any continuation will be a problem as the FAI can longer rely on the Government’s Covid-19 resilience payouts to plug the gaps in income.

That amounted to €19m in the latest published accounts and it is only the deferral of €5m into 2022 that ensures a surplus within the forecast briefed to members in May.

A “reduction in commercial income” wouldn’t feature in the health warnings had Hill by now sourced a marquee sponsor to fill the expensive vacuum created by the exit of Three over two years ago.

Big brands watching Sky Ireland getting bundles of mileage from their backing of the women’s team will be understandably reluctant to pay multiples for the men’s equivalent, even if the portfolio has been slashed to €5m for three years.

Success for Stephen Kenny’s team will ultimately colour the ledger too, for they only have one competitive game – the revenge job against Armenia on September 27 – until the Euro 2024 qualifiers kick off next March.

How the FAI could do with the anticipated minimum €10m qualification bonus for reaching Germany. The monetary imperative is just one reason, albeit a primary one, why Kenny’s future depends on it.

By the time the team’s fate is known in just over a year, the FAI will be back to paying their own license fee for Lansdowne Road – and repaying the €7.63m State loan handed over to meet the annual cost for three years.

There’s also the €5m owing to FIFA lent amid the cashflow difficulties caused by Covid-19 and the major matter of a potential extension to the Memorandum of Understanding. That was the set of conditions, known colloquially among football folk as The Treaty, that new Chairman Roy Barrett hatched with Shane Ross to secure the 2020 bailout.

Michael Collins, of course, was part of the Dáil that used the Mansion House for its first ever meeting in 1919. The Corkman once posed too as a janitor in the Round Room to avoid arrest by the British Army but there’ll be no hiding place for the latest custodians of football today.