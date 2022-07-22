Renewal of Cork-Dublin rivalry adding spice to Douglas Hall FAI Intermediate Cup tilt

And the fillip of the finale being staged in their backyard is one they intend on optimising...
GOING FOR GLORY: Douglas Hall captain Amy McCarthy, left, and Whitehall Rangers captain Charlie Graham during the 2022 FAI Women's Intermediate Cup Final Media Day at FAI HQ in Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

John Fallon

FAI Women's Intermediate Cup Final: Douglas Hall v Whitehall Rangers 

– Sunday, July 24 (2pm), Turner's Cross. LIVE on FAI TV.

Traditional Cork versus Dublin rivalry has added spice to Sunday’s FAI Intermediate Cup final, according to Douglas Hall captain Amy McCarthy.

Douglas have every motivation to continue their stellar form by claiming the biggest national trophy of them against Whitehall Ranagers.

And the fillip of the finale being staged in their backyard is one they intend on optimising.

"Turner’s Cross is not home, home for us but we’d be used to it from local Cup ties and we should have big support,” says McCarthy.

“It’s been difficult to find out information about Whitehall but they will be a threat from their right side.

“Facing Dublin opposition slightly gives you much more of a push but it wouldn’t have mattered who’d we got in the end.” Hall possess quality right through their ranks, between stalwarts McCarthy and Stacey Paul O'Regan, as well as Maggie Duncliffe and Aoibhe Noonan - younger sister of Ireland striker Saoirse. It was just a pity that they couldn't field a team for the recent Women’s FAI Cup tie against Sligo Rovers.

Whitehall managed to do so but lost heavily to the surprise WNL title challengers Athlone Town. Nevertheless, skipper Charlie Graham says the step-up, especially from a fitness perspective, has benefitted their campaign and they won’t be short of endurance.

“I don’t think the final being at Turner’s Cross gives Douglas Hall the full advantage,” noted Graham, who says the presence of ex-Shelbourne mainstay Rebecca Creagh adds just another layer of class to their ranks.

“The big pitch will make it interesting. Everybody is still hurting from the final 2018 defeat to Wilton and winning this Intermediate Cup is the goal for us all.”

