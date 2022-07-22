West Ham bid for Eintracht’s Kostic and have Leicester’s Luke Thomas on radar

West Ham have moved on from the disappointment of missing out on Jesse Lingard by submitting a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic.

Lingard snubbed West Ham by joining Nottingham Forest on a free transfer on Thursday, forcing David Moyes to look elsewhere for additions in attacking midfield.

Moyes, who is considering whether to make a move for the Leicester left-back Luke Thomas, is keen to sign a left-sided midfielder and has set his sights on Kostic. The Serbia international, who helped Eintracht win the Europa League last season, can play as a left winger and left wing-back.

The 29-year-old, whose deal runs out next year, has previously been linked with Juventus. Eintracht could demand €20m (£17m) for Kostic, whose contract expires next year. Moyes had a close look at him when Eintracht beat West Ham in the Europa League semi-finals.

West Ham are also keeping a close eye on Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Díaz, who can play on the left wing and as a central striker. The Chile international impressed in the Championship last season.

Along with trying to sign an attacking player on the left, West Ham are keen to bring in a full-back to compete with Aaron Cresswell. One of their targets, Hoffenheim’s David Raum, is expected to join RB Leipzig.

Another name on the list is Thomas, who has impressed since breaking into Leicester’s first team two years ago. The 21-year-old left-back could be available if Leicester, who need to sell before signing anyone, receive a suitable offer.

Moyes also wants to bring in a striker to compete with Michail Antonio. West Ham remain in talks with Chelsea over Armando Broja. They have submitted a £34m bid for Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.

West Ham are trying to bolster their midfield by signing Amadou Onana from Lille. They have made two bids for Onana.

Guardian