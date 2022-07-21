Aidan Keena the hero of the hour as Sligo shock Motherwell

A polished finish from striker Aidan Keena gave Sligo Rovers a sensational 1-0 win away to Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell in the first leg of their Europa Conference second qualifying round first leg tie at Fir Park.

Keena struck his 13th goal of 2022 with a deft lob, while goalkeeper Luke McNicholas, and centre-back Garry Buckley were also outstanding as Sligo secured a precious advantage for next Thursday's second leg at The Showgrounds.

Luke McNicholas was making his second start of the season as he stepped into the spot vacated by goalkeeper Ed McGinty, who has joined English League One outfit Oxford United.

Sligo almost made an incredible start after 25 seconds when Will Fitzgerald flashed a shot over from Karl O'Sullivan's delivery.

Two minutes later a powerful shot from Motherwell's Josh Morris was pushed out for a corner by Luke McNicholas.

Motherwell, who are still in pre-season domestically, had a greater share of possession, were a threat from set-pieces and had an attacking menace in Josh Morris.

Sligo stunned the hosts when taking a 27th-minute lead when Aidan Keena netted from a classy lob after a defensive mistake from Bevis Mugabi.

Luke McNicholas kept Sligo's advantage intact with a superb parry from a strong shot from Barry Maguire after 35 minutes.

McNicholas was involved again early in the second half when he made a crucial intervention to prevent Kevin van Veen getting through for a probable equaliser.

Sligo, who were mainly on the defensive, with Garry Buckley outstanding, created a decent chance with half an hour remaining when Karl O'Sullivan whipped in a lovely cross that Will Fitzgerald headed just wide.

The home side brought on former Bohemians player Ross Tierney for the last 25 minutes and he gave Sligo a scare with a shot into the side-netting from a lovely pass by Josh Morris.

Sligo substitute Max Mata nearly made an immediate impact after his 76th minute introduction but he underhit his shot after racing onto Aidan Keena's through ball.

In the last five minutes Mata had a close-range header kept out, while Luke McNicholas made yet another fine stop when he grabbed a goalbound header from Josh Morris.

MOTHERWELL: Kelly; McGinn, Mugabi, Lamie, Carroll; Spittal (Efford 74), Maguire, Slattery; Shields (Tierney 64), Van Veen, Morris.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas; Banks, Buckley, Blaney, Kirk; Morahan, McDonnell (Mata 76); O'Sullivan, Cawley, Fitzgerald; Keena.

Referee: Kári Á Høvdanum (Faroe Islands).