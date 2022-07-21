John Caulfield taking nothing for granted against Athlone

With their remaining games reducing to single figures after Friday, Galway United are facing basement side Athlone Town at the worst possible time.

Town, still without a permanent manager, had won just once in their previous 21 matches before turning over Midlands rivals and fourth-placed Longford Town 3-1 last Saturday.

Galway have little margin of error left if they’re to leapfrog leaders Cork City, who don’t just enjoy point lead but have a game in hand.

“Athlone had a good win last week which they had been threatening for a long time,” said Galway United boss John Caulfield ahead of the clash at the Athlone Town Stadium.

“We know we will bring a big crowd over with us but also that we need to play well.

“Athlone have caused us problems in the past and from my experience there can be strange results in the final stages of the season.

“It’s not necessarily that top teams lose games. Dropping points in a few draws can make a difference to the table. Lower-placed teams are capable of getting results in this league.”

Caulfield and his Tribesmen must hope that prediction afflicts Cork City. They will be favourites to repeat the win they inflicted on Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park but their hosts are on a seven-game unbeaten run — most notably a 3-1 victory at Waterford a fortnight ago.

“Wexford have good players and a good manager,” said Colin Healy about a Wexford outfit led by Ian Ryan, who rejected the opportunity of defecting to Waterford in May.

Healy will be without defensive mainstay Ally Gilchrist due to a recurrence of his hamstring strain while a knee injury to David Harrington puts Jimmy Corcoran in line to start his first league game for the Rebels.

It’s third against fourth at the RSC as Waterford host Longford Town, both teams well adrift of the two trailblazers.

In the Premier Division, Damien Duff has amplified the importance of Shelbourne’s short visit to UCD, the basement side who last week beat Sligo Rovers to move level on points with Finn Harps.

“I was at UCD’s game against Bohemians last week and they should have beaten them,” Duff said.

“UCD has the freedom of young guys who can go out and express themselves and they smell blood now that they can stay up and what a story that would be so we’re absolutely not underestimating them”.

Harps’ quest to arrest their slump takes them to Oriel Park where they face a Dundalk side badly in need of the win to stay within sight of runaway leaders Shamrock Rovers.