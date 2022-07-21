Ed McGinty becomes the latest to head for League One as 'keeper joins Oxford United

Another League of Ireland prospect is joining the English League One free-flow after Oxford United confirmed the capture of Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty.

The 22-year-old keeper, who joins on a three-year-deal with an option for a further year, was born in Scotland and played underage football for Celtic and Hibernian before moving to Ireland and joining Sligo.

Oxford has already proven a stepping-stone to bigger things for League of Ireland exports after Burnley recently shelled out €1.5m to recruit ex-St Patrick’s Athletic centre-back Luke McNally.

McGinty, who has represented Ireland at U19 and U21 level, leaves Sligo on a high after saving two spot-kicks in last week’s Europa Conference League penalty shootout victory over Bala Town.

Once he was left out of the weekend league game against UCD, it was inevitable he’d be moving to England and so miss Sligo’s second round meeting with Motherwell tonight.

Hailed as the best goalkeeper in the league by his new manager John Russell, with his two-year contract expiring in October, Sligo have received only a modest fee (rising to six figures). Luke McNicholas is expected to be his successor at the Showgrounds.

“Ed is already a very good goalkeeper and has a terrific attitude,” Oxford boss Karl Robinson said of the 6’3” tall McGinty.

“We think he has so much potential and we are excited that he wants to come here and be part of what we are building.” McGinty, who would have probably joined champions Shamrock Rovers for next season had he stayed in Ireland, added: “I was aware there were a few clubs showing interest but I left all that to other people and just focussed on playing my football and doing my best in every game.

“Then when I heard of Oxford’s interest and I saw the way they looked after Luke McNally when he came from Ireland, I saw the facilities and as soon as I spoke to the Manager and heard the plans they have for the club, I knew I wanted to come here.

“It is a big step, moving away from home and settling in at a new club, but that’s exciting and all I want to do now is get started and do my best to make the most of this opportunity.”