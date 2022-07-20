Cork City's Harrington 'touch and go' for Wexford after knee injury

David Harrington’s knee injury makes him “touch and go” for Cork City’s visit to Wexford on Friday, according to manager Colin Healy.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has been an ever-present in the Rebels’ surge to the summit of the First Division, conceding just 10 goals in 21 games and earning promotion to Ireland’s U21 squad.

The son of City’s former legendary stopper Phil Harrington was forced off approaching the break of Friday’s stalemate against title rivals Galway United at Turner’s Cross, admitting defeat in his battle to shake off the knock sustained early on.

Jimmy Corcoran ably deputised, denying the division’s top scorer Stephen Walsh from close-range, but the first-choice is back in contention to recover for the cross-country trip to Ferrycarrig Park.

“David’s injury is not as bad as we first thought,” said Healy, whose side enjoy a single-point lead with a game in hand heading into the final 11 matches.

“We’ll see how he is Thursday morning but it’s touch and go for him. Jimmy is another player I knew from working for Ireland's U19s and I had no problem bringing him on. He’s a brilliant professional and it’s great to have competition.”

Ally Gilchrist definitely won’t feature against Ian Ryan’s side, now on a seven-match unbeaten run. The centre-back aggravated the hamstring strain that had curbed his involvement for the previous three matches and was another who couldn’t complete the first half.

Healy has modified the squad’s training schedule this week to combat the dangers of the heatwave that has engulfed the country.

“We’ve moved our sessions to earlier in the day,” he explained. “Players have been in ice baths, getting the recovery right and they’ll be ready to go for another tough game on Friday.

“Wexford are a good side under a good manager. We’ve to make sure not to underestimate them and we won’t. It’s always a difficult place to go – I even know that from my playing days.”