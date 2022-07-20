Breslin hoping to replicate Bohs euro experience with St. Pats

Anto Breslin was part of the European sojourn enjoyed by Bohemians last summer and is relishing another for St Patrick’s Athletic.

The full-back moved across the Liffey to the FAI Cup champions in December but not before he savoured three rounds of the Europa Conference League with the Gypsies.

Bohemians won the hearts of the sporting public in the Covid era by selling out their restricted Aviva Stadium attendances for their ties in Uefa’s newest competition.

They hurdled the first couple rounds against Icelandic outfit Stjarnan and Dudelange before shocking PAOK 2-1 in the first leg of the third round at home. Ultimately, they came up short on the return in Greece, losing 3-2 on aggregate, but the six games whetted Breslin’s appetite for testing himself on a wider stage.

Top Slovenian side, NŠ Mura, arrive at Richmond Park on Thursday night for the first leg of the Saints’ second round tie (7.45pm).

“Last year was a good experience as we were fortunate enough to go through a few rounds,” said the former Wolves trainee.

“We were allowed 6,000 and then 8,000 fans in, which was great not just for us but for everyone.

“After Covid, that was one of the first things that opened. Between the fans, players, and families, everyone was buzzing to be there – just buzzing to be out.

“Hopefully we do the same this year. The goal is to reach the group stages, that's what everyone here wants, to go through a few rounds would be great.” Breslin expects the Slovenian side – who beat Tottenham in last year’s Conference League group phase – to provide stern opposition.

“This will be a step-up, there's no point in lying about it,” he said on the eve of the game, a 2,700 sell-out.

“But the team we played last year, PAOK, got to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

“We must believe that will help. We're halfway through our season, we should be fit and strong, whereas they only had their first league game on Sunday, we should use that to our favour.”