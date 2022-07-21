Eoin Doyle: LOI buyout clauses and 'flimsy-fees' need to go

Buy-outs or sell-outs? Whichever party is culpable for the exodus of League of Ireland bargains to England’s lower tiers is irrelevant to Eoin Doyle for he can’t see it halting anytime soon.

Although the talent drain has always been prevalent, this summer window has been especially active. It’s not the flow that has caused outrage, moreso the increasingly consistent destination of League One and for miniscule fees.

Two of Bohemians’ most valuable assets, Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere, have been offloaded to MK Dons and Fleetwood Town for under €200,000 combined.

Bolton Wanderers paid less in their swoop for Derry City’s Eoin Toal and Eric Yoro of UCD, while Danny Mandroiu – a League poster boy at Bohemians long before he switched to Shamrock Rovers last year – grossed a measly €30,000 by signing for Lincoln City.

Most of the transfer fees were restricted by the imposition of buy-out clauses in contracts.

These are the provisos players and agents demand when brokering deals to ensure bigger fish are not dissuaded by a payout in the realm of the €500,000 Rovers received for Gavin Bazunu in 2018.

The Hoops have since doubled their income for their export from milestones being reached and his move to Southampton but the most recent deals are heavily reliant on such progression for value to be attained.

Doyle’s club St Patrick’s Athletic are the exception in the avoidance of getting burnt.

Their pair of departures this month, James Abankwah to Udinese for €600,000 and Darragh Burns’s €180,000 deal to MK Dons, represents decent business in a challenging market.

Experienced striker Doyle is well placed to opine on the debate.

He was once the blossoming domestic gem hawked by UK suitors while at Sligo Rovers a decade ago and is back on home soil pining for an uplift of standards across the board.

In between, the 34-year-old clocked up over 300 appearances and a few million in transfer fees, operating across the lower three tiers of England following his two-year stay at Hibernian.

To him, dilemmas don’t figure in the equation. England is the place to be, regardless of whether clubs like his offer a European stage to shine.

“It’s a different beast altogether to Ireland,” asserted the Dubliner. “League One is massive - I played in front of crowds of up to 46,000.

“You need only to look at the stature of the clubs – Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and now Derby County.

"Financially, the gap is massive. Promotion to the Championship is worth three times the amount St Pat's would get for reaching the Europa Conference League group stages. That's the benefit without selling a ticket; television money getting lashed at you.

“People look at Promise (Omochere) and wonder why he is going to Fleetwood. By playing in League One, though, he has the scope for moving up higher.

“The comparisons with the English league must stop. Ireland has a unique thing and it’s working in the sense that English clubs want our young lads and loads are going over.

“What you’d like to see end are the buy-out clauses. If real money was coming into the league instead of the little flimsy fees, you’d then be happier.”

On the back of his club’s latest quandary, Bohemians chief operating officer Daniel Lambert yesterday pleaded on social media for a collective agreement between clubs to outlaw the buy-out loophole.

That’s highly improbable in the turf war for emerging talent. The proliferation of agents acting for U19 national league players confirms the trend won’t be arrested and Doyle is, in a way, envious of the phenomenon.

“Players have power and, for clubs to sign them up, they get these clauses in,” noted the ex-Preston North End, Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers marksman.

“I don’t know of anyone in England that I’d played with over the years who had a buy-out clause but they’re spot-on here in Ireland. All the agents seem to be on the ball with it.

“Nobody was more ruthless than me back in my early twenties. If I knew I could insert one of those clauses into my contract, I’d go for it 100 percent.”