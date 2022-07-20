Steve Bruce invites Preston offer for Irish international Callum Robinson

Steve Bruce hasn’t discounted a Preston North End return for his Ireland striker Callum Robinson – once West Bromwich Albion are tempted with a serious offer.

The 27-year-old, who scored six of his seven international goals in a two-month blitz last year, has been linked with a move between the Championship rivals.

Latics boss Ryan Lowe, who recently added Robbie Brady to his Irish colony of Alan Browne, Sean Maguire and Greg Cunningham, even spoke glowingly about bringing Robinson back to Deepdale.

A homecoming would delight the Preston fanbase, for he bagged 34 goals up till Sheffield United swooped in 2019.

Bruce is overhauling his Baggies squad during his first pre-season at the helm, determined to refresh a team which managed only a tenth-place finish following relegation from the Premier League.

"I keep hearing the rumblings but there is nothing to really report on it," Bruce said about speculation surrounding the 27-times capped attacker. "They (Preston) can make as much noise as they want but what they have got to do is put their money where their mouth is."

Lowe’s recent comments understandably lit the touchpaper for the Baggies boss. He had said: "Callum is a fantastic player, has had a fantastic career and Preston North End fans love him. So why wouldn’t anyone be interested in Callum? If he becomes available, of course we’d be interested, like everyone else would be.

"Callum is one of probably 25 strikers up and down the country that other clubs would look at as well. It’s no different for us, we want to be linked with good players and be targeting good players and Callum certainly is one of them.” Robinson scored eight times for West Brom but his absence from the last two friendlies doesn’t indicate an immediate departure.

Bruce clarified: "Callum has got a dead leg - it's nothing too sinister."