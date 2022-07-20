Halifax Town striker Jamie Allen joins Love Island

'The matter will be reviewed on his return,' the club said.
Halifax Town striker Jamie Allen joins Love Island

NEW GIG: Footballer Jamie Allen has left Halifax Town to join Love Island. Credit: LoveIsland/Twitter.

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 16:00
PA Sport

Vanarama National League side Halifax will review the future of striker Jamie Allen after he left their pre-season training to appear on Love Island.

The 27-year-old, who was preparing for the 2022-23 campaign, will be one of four new contestants entering the reality TV show this week.

Allen signed a new one-year contract with the Shaymen in June and the club will decide how to proceed when he returns.

The National League side tweeted: "Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

"The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Allen scored one goal in 24 league appearances last season as the west Yorkshire club finished in the play-offs.

The ITV2 show, which also featured Castleford rugby league player Jacques O'Neill, is nearing its conclusion, with the finale scheduled to air on August 1.

The Shaymen begin their National League campaign with a visit to Barnet the following Saturday.

