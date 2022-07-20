Ireland's Dara O'Shea signs new deal with West Brom

Republic of Ireland international defender Dara O’Shea has signed a new deal at West Brom which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025
Wed, 20 Jul, 2022
Republic of Ireland international defender Dara O’Shea has signed a new deal at West Brom which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old made his first-team debut for the Baggies in 2019 and has gone on to make 66 appearances for the club.

The Dubliner has 12 international caps for Ireland and says he cannot wait for the new season to begin.

He told West Brom’s website: “I’m excited about the new season and I cannot wait for us to get started. I know I’m not the only one.

“The lads have all worked tirelessly throughout pre-season and now we’re counting down the days for the new season to get under way.

“The club has supported me throughout my development, and I will do everything I can this season to repay their trust and belief.”

Albion boss Steve Bruce added: “Dara is a model professional and an excellent centre-half who I expect to play a big part in the coming campaign.

“He returned to fitness at the end of last season and has continued to grow stronger over the summer. I’m delighted we have been able to sign Dara up for another three years.

“Dara cares about Albion and is hungry for success here. I’m hopeful together we will be able to achieve that.”

