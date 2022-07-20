Paulo Dybala signs three-year deal with Roma following Juventus departure

The Argentinian forward, who won the Serie A title five times and the Coppa Italia on four occasions with Juve, has committed to the capital club until June 30 2025
ROME BOUND: Paulo Dybala has signed a three-year deal with Jose Mourinho's Roma after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

PA Sport

Paulo Dybala has signed a three-year deal with Jose Mourinho's Roma after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract.

The Argentinian forward, who won the Serie A title five times and the Coppa Italia on four occasions with Juve, has committed to the capital club until June 30 2025.

"The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions," Dybala told asroma.com. 

"The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference. I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, who it will be a privilege to work with.

"As an opponent I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans - I now cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt."

Dybala - long linked with a potential switch to the Premier League and clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham - scored 115 goals for Juve after moving to Turin from Palermo in the summer of 2015.

