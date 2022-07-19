Shamrock Rovers fall three-nil to Ludogorets, mammoth Tallaght task awaits 

 A stoppage-time third goal for Ludogorets in Bulgaria tonight looks to have hurtled Shamrock Rovers out of the Champions League with next week’s second leg to come.
Shamrock Rovers fall three-nil to Ludogorets, mammoth Tallaght task awaits 

HEAVY DEFEAT: Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers in action against Cicinho of Ludogorets during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg at Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 20:44
John Fallon

Uefa Champions League, second qualifying round, first leg 

Ludogorets 3 (Pieros Sotiriou 26, 35, Igor Thiago 90+3) Shamrock Rovers 0 

 A stoppage-time third goal for Ludogorets in Bulgaria tonight looks to have hurtled Shamrock Rovers out of the Champions League with next week’s second leg to come.

Just like 12 months ago, it seemed Rovers would need to reverse a two-goal deficit at home to extend their journey within Europe’s Premier competition into the third round.

They managed to claw that back against Slovan Bratislava, only to bow out with to a late winner, but the extra goal looks in Razgrad to have put the tie beyond Rovers.

Once the Bulgarian champions Ludogorets eased into just their fifth game of the season, they hit Rovers with two goals from Pieros Sotiriou nine minutes apart. As much as the Hoops improved after the break, only substitute Graham Burke succeeded in testing Sergio Padt eight minutes from the finish.

It was the opposite stopper Alan Mannus, who was most worked, however, and he was helpless to prevent substitute Igor Thiago bundling in a third via a deflection following a slack pass out of defence by Lee Grace.

Rovers will give it their utmost before an expected full house at Tallaght next Tuesday but realistically they are looking at the consolation prize of a Europa League third round meeting against the eliminated side from the Champions League tie between Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or Shkupi (North Macedonia) to consume them heading into August.

More in this section

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship  'You’re talking about real severe anxiety, stress, panic attacks' - Steven Reid opens up on mental health struggles
Republic of Ireland v Ukraine - UEFA Nations League B Stephen Kenny's son, Eoin, gets Northern Ireland call-up
Juventus v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Allianz Stadium Matthijs de Ligt completes £68 million move to Bayern Munich
Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to join Arsenal, who are on a pre-season tour in the United States (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Arsenal agree deal with Manchester City for Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up