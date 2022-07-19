 'You’re talking about real severe anxiety, stress, panic attacks' - Steven Reid opens up on mental health struggles

Having left his role in the Nottingham Forest coaching team a fortnight ago, Reid is now set to turn his focus to helping others to improve their mental health. 
NEW FOCUS: Steven Reid, formerly of Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 19:35
Shane Donovan

Former Republic of Ireland international Steven Reid has opened up on the mental health struggles he had throughout his playing career.

Reid stated that he experienced two panic attacks while playing Premier League fixtures.

The former international will now look to offer his expertise as a specialist coach in the field, giving up the chance to coach in the Premier League next season.

“Really tough, really tough, you know, you’re talking about real severe anxiety, stress, panic attacks," Reid told Sky Sports News.

“I can remember heading out to my car after going to a Premier League game to play, to start the game, and having a panic attack and having to go back inside and calm myself down.

“I had one on the pitch, on a couple of occasions I’ve experienced that on the pitch and it’s a real tough moment that is to deal with, to manage, trying to find the tools, and you speak to the right people to get through those moments.”

Reid spoke on the decision to leave Forest, having just secured promotion alongside manager Steve Cooper. 

“It was something I had been thinking about for some time really. I’d had a few discussions as the seasons progressed with Steve and my family and those close to me.

“I just felt this was the perfect time. 

"I've spoken about that decision and how difficult that becomes after the promotion and another season [to look forward to] in the Premier League against the elite.

“But, obviously, I developed a real passion for helping people, and for helping the players I’ve worked with, and in connecting with those and building those relationships, it just feels like the natural next step for me.

“I spoke to Steve [Cooper] and the club. He’s been absolutely first-class and a manager that you can have these discussions with. 

"Steve is such an emotionally intelligent guy that we can just sit down and talk about exactly this stuff, and he totally gets it."

