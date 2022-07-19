Stephen Kenny's son, Eoin, gets Northern Ireland call-up

Stephen Kenny’s son Eoin has received his first international call-up – for Northern Ireland.

The striker has been a prolific scorer for the U19 side of his Dad’s former club Dundalk and is eligible for both Ireland teams as he was born in Derry.

Ex-Sligo Rovers boss Ger Lyttle has drafted the Ireland manager’s son into his U18 squad for the SuperCupNI games Manchester United.

Kenny represented the Dundalk Schoolboys’ League at the 2019 SFAI Kennedy Cup and the Blackrock native moved into his local League of Ireland set-up.

His call-up doesn’t prevent him switching to the Republic of Ireland in the future, even after he’s played a competitive qualifier for the North at underage level.

Lyttle’s 21-player squad will face at the Coleraine Showgrounds next Monday and Ballymena Showgrounds next Wednesday (both Kick off 7.30pm).

Derry City defender Conor Barr is the other newcomer to the set-up from the League of Ireland set-up.

Lyttle, who also manages Northern Ireland’s U19s, said: “It’s important to keep continuity between the U17s and U19s. Several players who are with clubs in England and Scotland have just completed pre-season so they have not been included.

“However, my squads usually feature lots of players from NIFL Premiership and League of Ireland clubs so I see this as an opportunity for players based here to once again show what they can do.

“It will be a massive test for the boys against such highly rated opposition. However, I have no doubt the players will rise to the occasion.

“There are U19 Euro qualifiers this Autumn and I am sure the players in this squad will want to be part of that squad as well.” Northern Ireland U18s squad for SuperCupNI:

Goalkeepers: Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Kai McClean (Celtic).

Defenders: Conor Barr, Daithi McCallion, Darragh McCloskey (all Derry City), Ordhan McCart and Sean Brown (both Larne), Reece Jordan (Portadown), Bayley McCann (Peterborough United).

Midfielders: Jack Patterson (Everton), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Caolan Donnelly (Larne), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Aaron Wightman (Glentoran), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk).

Forwards: Conor Scannell (Glenavon), Leon Boyd (Linfield), Reece Evans (Leicester City), Shea Brennan (Larne), Luca Doherty (Derry City).