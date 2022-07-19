Noonan ready to seize 'great opportunity' as Cork star returns to Durham

At the second time of asking, Saoirse Noonan is about to kick off her professional football career in England.

The Cork native endured a false start in January when suffering a knee injury 48 hours prior to her scheduled debut for Durham Women.

Hanging around convalescing while the English Championship season petered out wasn’t advisable, prompting the decision to allow her return to the Irish club she’d departed on loan.

The familiar surroundings of Shelbourne allowed her to undertake a rehabilitation plan in accordance with Durham’s wishes while working her way back to fitness on the pitch.

The striker leaves the Reds for a second time with a parting gift of six goals from her 11 appearances, helping the champions to go clear at top in their title defence.

Now, the three-times capped forward wants to belatedly make her mark on the Barclays Women’s Championship with Durham.

“It’s definitely exciting and I’m looking forward to the season ahead,” the 23-year-old said as she eyes the season opener against Sunderland on August 21.

“The support I received from Durham during my injury was unbelievable. They supported me when I was at home and I was really grateful.

“Coming back to England now, fully fit and ready to go, is a great opportunity.”

Durham finished sixth last season and Noonan is expecting their promotion tilt to be backed by the local community.

She said: “The club has a great fanbase and it’s only going to grow,” she said. “I’ve been with them at some of the games and it’s nice to see that great support.”