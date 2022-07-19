Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis

Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has thanked his well-wishers after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.
Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis

Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour (Tim Goode/PA)

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 11:20
PA Sport

Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has thanked his well-wishers after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Haller’s current club Borussia Dortmund have revealed that the 28-year-old underwent medical examinations on Monday after he complained about feeling unwell following training.

Haller said on Twitter: “Thank you all for your many messages of support and affection since yesterday’s announcement. My family and I thank you. I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger.”

Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller, centre, felt unwell after training on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

A testicular tumour was discovered during Haller’s examinations, with further tests scheduled to take place in a specialist medical facility over the coming days.

Dortmund announced Haller’s diagnoses on Twitter and the club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else.

“The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon.

“We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Haller’s team-mate at Dortmund, England midfielder Jude Bellingham, tweeted his support for the Ivory Coast international.

Bellingham said: “Stay strong and get better soon brother, we’re all with you!”

Haller joined Dortmund from Ajax earlier this month for a reported £27million, signing a four-year deal, after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.

He spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, making over 50 appearances, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax for £20.25m in January 2021.

More in this section

Saoirse Noonan arrives 27/6/2022 Noonan ready to seize 'great opportunity' as Cork star returns to Durham
Harry Maguire booed in Melbourne before Man Utd see off Palace Harry Maguire booed in Melbourne before Man Utd see off Palace
Djed Spence file photo Spurs sign defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough
HallerPlace: UK
Tottenham defender Djed Spence is preparing for his maiden top-flight season (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Tottenham signing Djed Spence ‘ready for the challenge’ of the Premier League

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up