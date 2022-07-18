Zinchenko due for Arsenal medical and £30m move after agreeing contract

Oleksandr Zinchenko is due to have a medical this week to complete his £30m move from Manchester City to Arsenal after agreeing personal terms on a contract to 2026.

The clubs settled on a fee last Friday and talks with the player were finalised on Monday. The Ukraine international was keen to work again with Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager who had a spell with him at City as assistant to Pep Guardiola.

City are preparing to bid for the Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, Guardiola’s top target for that position. Zinchenko has been used predominantly as a left-back by City but can play in other roles, including central midfield. He is poised to become Arteta’s second signing of the summer from City, after the forward Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile Zlatan Ibrahimovic has renewed his contract for another year at AC Milan, despite facing the prospect of a lengthy rehabilitation from knee surgery.

At the end of May, Ibrahimovic - fresh from winning the Serie A title - had a planned procedure on his left knee to repair damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 40-year-old is expected to be out for up to eight months, so is not likely to be fully fit until midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

Nevertheless, AC Milan confirmed on Monday the veteran Swede, who scored eight goals last season as they won the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years, is set to further extend his stay at the San Siro.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract until June 30 2023," a club statement read.

"The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt."

Responding to the announcement on his Instagram page, Ibrahimovic wrote: "The never-ending Zlatan #ReadyToLeaveAMark".

Also in the market for a frontman, West Ham have submitted an improved bid for Armando Broja of £30m plus add-ons and are close to agreeing personal terms with the Chelsea striker.

Broja has told Chelsea he wants a permanent move, not another loan after spending last season at Southampton, and Everton could also bid for the 20-year-old.

West Ham made a £25m offer on Friday as they seek to strengthen a forward line in which the 32-year-old Michail Antonio is the only senior player.

Broja, who scored nine goals in all competitions for Southampton last season, has returned to England from Chelsea’s US tour because of an injury which is understood not to be serious.

Elsewhere Napoli have signed defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old Norway international joined Albion in 2018 and spent the first half of last season on loan with Stoke before making a temporary move to Genoa in the January transfer window.

Brighton technical director David Weir told the club website: "This transfer is a direct result of dedication and professionalism on the training pitch, day to day and in matches.

"On behalf of the club I would like to wish him well in his future career and for the season ahead."

Guardian/PA