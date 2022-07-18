Predators circling but Rovers retain belief that they can clip Bulgarian wings

Shamrock Rovers might have to duck to avoid Ludogorets’ real-life mascot of an eagle circling the Huvepharma Arena tonight but the visitors have a swoop of their own in mind.

Undoubtedly, the Irish champions are in bonus territory – or the realm of a free hit, as striker Rory Gaffney confessed last week – but that doesn’t suppress their appetite for a shock.

And what an upturn it would be. Similarities end with their status of title-winners, for the €20m budget of the Bulgarians is eight-time multiple of their visitors.

Group stage participation of European competition for a seventh successive year is the demand in Razgrad compared to a desire for Rovers, whose sole visit to that phase came 11 years ago.

Transfer fee expectations underscore the differential too. Whereas Ludogorets are holding out for Braga to reach the €2m mark to part with Bernard Tekpetey, his marker tonight, Andy Lyons, will be leaving for Blackpool in a deal worth one tenth of that payout.

Backed by billionaire Kiril Domuschiev, the Bulgarians have only emerged in the last dozen years – leaving traditional mainstay CSKA Sofia trailing by 21 points by the end of their 11th straight season as champions.

Domuschiev even procured his latest stadium pet, named Fortuna, from a wager with his Lazio counterpart when the adversaries associated with eagles met in the knockout stages of the 2014 Europa League.

Given the disparity in resources, Rovers could do with the powers of the bald eagle named after the Roman goddess of fortune.

“Over the years, I’ve played in the games that we’ve got turned over,” said Ronan Finn, the Rovers captain with group phase experience from Rovers and Dundalk.

“We need to get away from that as a league. The moral victories annoy me a bit. I’ve experienced enough of it where you do well, put on a good performance but fall.

“We as a club have tried to change that. I feel we’re coming to a stage where we’ve the squad to compete at the highest level, to play in these top games. We’ve set our stall out by setting targets within the group. This game is part of it.”

Away first-leg defeats to Slovan Bratislava and Flora Tallinn in the Champions and Conference League last season left them with too much ground to make up on their return to Dublin.

Keeping the tie alive, especially difficult given the abolition of away goals, is the aim from this 90-minute workout but the parachutes from exiting won’t be at the forefront of their minds when squaring up against such a well-oiled machine.

Monday’s draw plotted out a sketch of the permutations. Topple Ludogorets and they’ll face either Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or Shkupi (North Macedonia) in the third round. Lose and the eliminated side from that tie await at the same stage of the Europa League. They’ll still have another life remaining in the Conference League playoffs if those first two hits dissolve.

“We’ll treat Ludogorets with the greatest amount of respect but we’ve a gameplan to qualify,” asserted Finn. “The comfort of having additional games if we don’t isn’t that paramount - as of yet.”

Ludogorets manager Ante Šimundža spoke in equally respectful terms, noting the contrast in sharpness. The summer season means Rovers are past the midway stage of their season as opposed to four matches the Bulgarians have played.

“Football can be unpredictable – Rovers will bring their aggressiveness and we’ll have to be at our maximum,” he said.

His counterpart Stephen Bradley refused to confirm the returning Jack Byrne would start – highlighting the flurry of games ahead – and was even more circumspect on the future of Lyons.

If he’s to feature, it will likely be his last appearance before Blackpool get their man. Rovers will survive amid the reality of their place in the pecking order, striving for giant-killing opportunities like these.