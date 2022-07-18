Blackpool make improved bid for Hoops' in-form Andy Lyons

The wing-back is preparing for Champions League action in Bulgaria. 
HOOP DREAMS: Shamrock Rovers' Andy Lyons gets away from with Thaylor of Hibernians in their European clash last week. 

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 15:14
John Fallon

Ireland’s Champions League participants, Shamrock Rovers, could be about to lose another of their key men as Blackpool have increased their bid for Andy Lyons to €230,000.

The wing-back is currently in Bulgaria with the Hoops as they prepare to face Ludogorets on Tuesday in the first leg of the second round but the English Championship outfit are keen to land the Ireland U21 international in this window.

Lyons (21) only joined Rovers at the start of the season, the latest talent snared from their Dublin rivals Bohemians, but his five goals and six assists in 22 appearances – primarily from his weaker left-sided position – have placed him in demand.

Blackpool finished 16th in the Championship last season, with Irishmen Richard Keogh and CJ Hamilton prominent, and manager Michael Appleton feels Lyons can add depth ahead of the campaign which begins on July 30 against a Reading side bulked up by recent Irish recruits Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long.

A rejected initial bid of €110,000 has been more than doubled to tempt Rovers into agreeing a package that will also encompass incremental add-ons.

Lyons has never hidden his desire to try his luck in the UK, undertaking a trial with Crystal Palace three years ago, but Rovers will be eager to retain him for as long as possible. They have also lost playmaker Danny Mandroiu to League One club Lincoln City in this window.

Tomorrow’s test against the dominant force of Bulgarian football in Razgrad is the third match of an eight-game European odyssey they guaranteed by last week sweeping past Maltese outfit Hibernians in the first round of the Champions League.

Should the back-to-back champions shock Ludogorets over the two legs, they will face either Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or Shkupi (North Macedonia) in the third round.

The other permutation from that draw conducted on Monday morning in Nyon was Rovers facing the loser in the Europa League third round were they also to be eliminated. A further parachute into a Conference League play-off is guaranteed too.

The two remaining Irish teams in the Conference League also discovered their routes from the draw.

Sligo Rovers, having squeezed past Bala Town on penalties last week, know that beating Motherwell over two legs – starting on Thursday in Scotland – will earn a third-round meeting with the victor from the tie between Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) and Viking Stavenger (Norway).

St Patrick’s Athletic’s European campaign kicks off on Thursday at Richmond Park after they received a bye into the second round. NŠ Mura will be a tough nut to crack over 180 minutes but the Saints have the incentive of meeting either CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) or Makedonija Gjorce Petrov (North Macedonia) at the next stage.

Caulfield: No more signings to help Cork City chase

