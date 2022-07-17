Basement side UCD stun Sligo Rovers thanks to Higgins and Keane

Sligo Rovers 0, UCD 2 (Donal Higgins 23, Dara Keane 68)

SLIGO Rovers stumbled in their bid to close the gap on fourth-placed St Patrick's Athletic when losing 2-0 to bottom of the table UCD at The Showgrounds.

In hot conditions, UCD kept their cool to register only their second win of the season thanks to goals from Donal Higgins and Dara Keane.

Sligo did have chances but were frustrated by excellent saves from UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy and the hosts twice hit the woodwork.

Sligo, twice held to draws by UCD this season, gave a first start of the season to goalkeeper Luke McNicholas, with Ed McGinty - star of Rovers' European progress again Bala Town - not in the matchday squad.

The crossbar denied Sligo top scorer Aidan Keena an 11th minute opener after the striker linked up with Max Mata before curling a strong shot goalwards.

UCD first threatened when Thomas Lonergan's shot forced Luke McNicholas into a fine save.

They took the lead with 23 minutes played when Donal Higgins netted from close-range after superb work by Dara Keane.

UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy kept his side's lead intact with impressive saves to frustrate Frank Liivak, Will Fitzgerald, Aidan Keena and Max Mata.

Sligo were denied by the woodwork a second time - on this occasion Frank Liivak's careful 53rd minute shot came off the base of the post.

Another good save from Luke McNicholas prevented a second UCD goal when he kept out John Ryan's effort.

Despite increasing Sligo pressure, UCD doubled their advantage with a crisp finish from Dara Keane in the 68th minute.

Sligo substitute Kailin Barlow was only inches wide from pulling a goal back with 80 minutes on the clock.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Banks, Pijnaker, Blaney (Clancy 34), Kirk; Morahan (McDonnell 67), Cawley (Barlow 79); Liivak (O'Sullivan 67), Keena, Fitzgerald; Mata (Heaney 79)

UCD: Healy; Dunne, Keaney, Gallagher, Osan; Keane, Caffrey, Higgins (Brennan 69); Nolan (Duffy 62), Lonergan (Haist 86) Ryan (Dignam 62)

Referee: Paul Norton