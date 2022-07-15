Chelsea’s Nathan Aké deal off after Manchester City pull plug on transfer

Nathan Aké is set to remain at Manchester City after the champions decided not to sell the centre-back to Chelsea.

Aké had agreed personal terms with Chelsea but City were only willing to let him move to Stamford Bridge if an asking price in the region of £45m were met. That has not happened and the decision has been made for the defender to remain in Manchester. Aké is still viewed as an important member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.