McGinty is Sligo's spot-kick hero as he sends Rovers through to face Motherwell

Sligo Rovers 0 Bala Town 1 (2-2 on agg AET; Sligo won 4-3 on penalties)

Goalkeeper Ed McGinty was the Sligo Rovers hero as the north-west outfit progressed - via a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Bala Town of Wales - to the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round where they'll meet Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell.

Although Sligo lost the second leg of their first qualifying round tie 1-0 to Bala Town at The Showgrounds, which was packed with an attendance of 3,850, Sligo's 2-1 lead from the first leg meant matters went to extra-time. With no breakthrough for either side it went to penalties.

McGinty, who was immense throughout the game, saved two of the Bala spot-kicks, with Sligo accurate with the efforts of David Cawley, Paddy Kirk, Adam Keena and Shane Blaney.

Sligo came into this game holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg the previous week at Oswestry. The opening exchanges were cagey.

Sligo looked to knit things with short, snappy passes but it was the more direct Bala who had the game's first meaningful chance - a firm 15th minute drive from Kieran Smith that forced McGinty into a fine save. The busy Niall Morahan went close for Sligo with a header from Adam McDonnell's corner after 22 minutes.

Bala, cheered on by about 60 fans, silenced The Showgrounds when taking the lead - and levelling the tie on aggregate - when ex-Wales international David Edwards netted from close-range in the 35th minute.

Sligo almost equalised from an unlikely source two minutes before the break. Centre-back Shane Blaney's well-struck free-kick was only inches wide.

Bala nearly doubled their advantage five minutes into the second-half - but a sweet strike from Lassana Mendes was saved by McGinty.

A potentially pivotal moment came in the 59th minute when Bala counter-attacked after a Sligo corner was cleared. Substitute James Davies was through and looked certain to score but he was foiled Ed McGinty.

Lewis Banks, on for the injured Colm Horgan, was twice off target with good efforts as Sligo began to find their feet and the big home support rediscovered their voice.

Although improved, Sligo still couldn't get the goal that would put them back in front as extra-time loomed.

They were again grateful for McGinty's reactions - the netminder did well to hold Anthony Kay's goalbound shot in second-half stoppage time. Midway through the first period of extra-time he came to Sligo's rescue again - this time he kept out a shot from goalscorer Edwards.

At the other end Will Fitzgerald got a header on target from Karl O'Sullivan's cross but it was straight at Bala goalkeeper Alex Ramsay.

Sligo somehow survived a goalmouth scramble in the 111st minute - McGinty made another save and then the crossbar denied a Bala winner. The lottery of penalties followed and it was Sligo who held their nerve.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan (Banks 65), Buckley, Blaney, Kirk; Morahan (Heaney 75), McDonnell (Barlow 99); O'Sullivan, Keena, Liivak (Fitzgerald 46); Mata (Cawley 69)

Bala Town (Wales): Ramsay; Southern (Spittle 105), Peate, Kay, White; Bauress (Wall 90), Edwards, Smith; Mendes, Venables, Rutherford (Davies 53, Arsan 114)

Referee: Jochem Kamphuis (Netherlands)