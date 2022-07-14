Family comes first for Mark Connolly

Mark Connolly admits he’s agonising about extending his stay at Dundalk due to his family living in Scotland.

The 30-year-old has been instrumental in the climb of Stephen O’Donnell’s side to second place of the Premier Division – winning SSE/Soccer Writers’ Player of the Month for June – but his loan from Dundee United lapses in a fortnight.

From a football perspective, remaining at Oriel Park is preferable. The Clones native is guaranteed game-time rather than risk remaining out of the cold despite the appointment of new manager Jack Ross.

Dundalk remain in talks with Dundee United about prolonging Connolly’s stay but the dilemma has him torn.

“Whatever decision is made, it has to be right for my family,” said the former Ireland U21 defender about his wife and two children. “Funnily enough, they’re over on holiday in Donegal now but still live in Scotland. Conversations are ongoing between the clubs but also my wife.”

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell makes his second return to the club he quit within days of their FAI Cup success last November. Last week’s defeat at Drogheda United could be fatal to their prospects of catching Shamrock Rovers but victory at Inchicore would bring them to within seven points of the leaders. Jamie Lennon and Paddy Barrett have recovered from knocks to be available for the Saints, as are new recruits Harry Brockbank and Thijs Timmermans.

The only other Premier Division fixture for Friday, due to European action, is Drogheda United’s meeting with Bohemians.

League of Ireland fixtures (7.45pm unless stated).

Premier Division: Tonight: Drogheda Utd v Bohemians, Head in the Game Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Dundalk, Richmond Park. Sunday, July 17: Finn Harps v Derry City, Finn Park (6pm); Sligo Rovers v UCD, The Showgrounds (6pm).

First Division: Tonight: Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, Carlisle Grounds; Cobh Ramblers v Waterford, St. Colman's Park; Cork City v Galway United, Turners Cross. Saturday, July 16: Longford Town v Athlone Town.