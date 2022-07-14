Family comes first for Mark Connolly

Family comes first for Mark Connolly

Dundalk's Mark Connolly receives the SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month for June at Oriel Park. 

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 23:05
John Fallon

Mark Connolly admits he’s agonising about extending his stay at Dundalk due to his family living in Scotland.

The 30-year-old has been instrumental in the climb of Stephen O’Donnell’s side to second place of the Premier Division – winning SSE/Soccer Writers’ Player of the Month for June – but his loan from Dundee United lapses in a fortnight.

From a football perspective, remaining at Oriel Park is preferable. The Clones native is guaranteed game-time rather than risk remaining out of the cold despite the appointment of new manager Jack Ross.

Dundalk remain in talks with Dundee United about prolonging Connolly’s stay but the dilemma has him torn.

“Whatever decision is made, it has to be right for my family,” said the former Ireland U21 defender about his wife and two children. “Funnily enough, they’re over on holiday in Donegal now but still live in Scotland. Conversations are ongoing between the clubs but also my wife.” 

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell makes his second return to the club he quit within days of their FAI Cup success last November. Last week’s defeat at Drogheda United could be fatal to their prospects of catching Shamrock Rovers but victory at Inchicore would bring them to within seven points of the leaders. Jamie Lennon and Paddy Barrett have recovered from knocks to be available for the Saints, as are new recruits Harry Brockbank and Thijs Timmermans.

The only other Premier Division fixture for Friday, due to European action, is Drogheda United’s meeting with Bohemians.

League of Ireland fixtures (7.45pm unless stated).

Premier Division: Tonight: Drogheda Utd v Bohemians, Head in the Game Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Dundalk, Richmond Park. Sunday, July 17: Finn Harps v Derry City, Finn Park (6pm); Sligo Rovers v UCD, The Showgrounds (6pm).

First Division: Tonight: Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, Carlisle Grounds; Cobh Ramblers v Waterford, St. Colman's Park; Cork City v Galway United, Turners Cross. Saturday, July 16: Longford Town v Athlone Town.

More in this section

Brandon Kavanagh with Yurii Vakulko 14/7/2022 Ramos double sends Candystripes out at the first hurdle
FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-BRIGHTON Connolly moves to Serie B side Venezia chasing consistency 
Chelsea v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Stamford Bridge Manchester United to sign £42m Martínez and work on De Jong deal
<p>A Bit O'Alright" Sligo Rovers players celebrate with goalkeeper Edward McGinty following their penalty shoot-out victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 First Qualifying Round Second Leg match against Bala Town at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

McGinty is Sligo's spot-kick hero as he sends Rovers through to face Motherwell

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up