Gilchrist and Healy planning for a 'feisty' battle with Galway

Ally Gilchrist has dubbed Friday’s First Division clash against Galway United as the biggest Cork City game for years – with another “feisty” encounter predicted.

Pole position for the one automatic promotion slot has swung between the sides all season, with City enjoying a one-point advantage heading into this Turner’s Cross showdown (7.45pm).

Over 4,000 fans turned up for each of the meetings this term – Galway’s 1-0 triumph at Turner’s Cross in February followed with revenge by City on the same scoreline at Eamonn Deacy Park in May.

The victor on each occasion finished with 10 men - Wilson Waweru seeing red for Galway before ex-Tribesman Ruairi Keating also walked for Cork in the rematch.

Throw in the spice of City’s double-winning manager from 2017, John Caulfield, being in charge of their rivals and the welter of plotlines feed into this pivotal clash of the season.

Scottish defender Gilchrist knows how to navigate the First Division circuit, having led Shelbourne to the title last season, and realises how critical the outcome will be to this year’s race.

"It’s the biggest game for the club in a few years,” said the 27-year-old central-defensive mainstay. “It’s an attractive tie, a bit feisty, and the big crowd on Friday will give us a big boost.

“There’s still a lot to play for, but hopefully we can win this game and get another important three points.”

City have been boosted by the return of Barry Coffey. The midfielder is available again after finalising his permanent contract with the club after his loan spell from Celtic expired at the end of May.

Louis Britton also comes into contention to start for his competitive debut . The striker’s recent arrival, after scoring 10 goals for promotion rivals Waterford, is considered a major fillip for the 12-match run-in.

Manager Colin Healy said: “It’s another big game and Galway are a good side. Both teams are going well at the moment so it will be a good, entertaining game of football. There’ll be a big crowd here, which is great for the club and great for the city.

“We’re in a good position. The last two games against Galway have been close, and Friday will be no different. It’s going to be difficult. We need to make sure that we do our job correctly and put on a good performance for us and for the fans.”

Galway, who have played a game more than Cork, recovered from a recent blip to record back-to-back home wins over Waterford (1-0) and Cobh Ramblers (3-0).

“We are looking forward to going down to Cork and there will be a massive crowd,” said Caulfield. “We know we must prepare well and are also aware how strong and physical Cork are. (Ally) Gilchrist, (Cian) Coleman, (Joshua) Honohan and (Jonas) Häkkinen are at the back and have a very strong defensive record.

“We went to Cork earlier in the season and won so we know we have to play well to get a result.”

