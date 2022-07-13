'Really tricky' travel dilemma awaits Shamrock Rovers against Ludogorets 

Once Shamrock Rovers completed the formality of seeing out their Champions League opening qualifier in Malta on Tuesday, all eyes switched to the real business of Ludogorets next Tuesday.

It’s not just the full force of the Bulgarian champions they’ve to prepare for but the arduous trip in store for the first leg at the 11,000-seater Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad.

Charter flight bookings at such short notice are a non-starter while the remote location, near the Romanian border, presents difficulties for accommodating a touring party of 40 via connecting airports.

“It looks to be really, really tricky – with no charter available – but it will become clearer over the next few days,” said Stephen Bradley, within minutes of their stalemate against Hibernians sealing a 3-0 aggregate win.

Aside from the daunting logistics, Ludogorets are the undisputed powerhouse of Bulgarian football – a league far superior to Ireland’s in Uefa’s rankings.

They’ve reigned supreme with 11 successive titles since being promoted to the top-flight in 2011 – earning clashes on the European stage against Tottenham and Arsenal along the way.

The most recent European foray for Ludogorets saw them miss out on a place in last season’s Champions League group stage by narrowly losing a play-off to Malmo 3-2 on aggregate.

Dropping into the Europa League provided scant respite, for they failed to win any of their six games, picking up just two points.

Toppling the favourites over two legs won’t define the European exploits of Rovers. Of paramount importance was capitalising on their seeding boost by accounting for a Maltese side equally low on quality as fitness, hence guaranteeing three more ties under Uefa’s umbrella until at least the end of August.

That breakthrough alone has lifted their minimum prize-money from the campaign to €1.4m.

Win one of those three hits on offer and group stage qualification awaits from October 8.

Even that being the third arm of the competition structure, the Conference League, grosses the Irish champions €3.3m before they can start contemplating the bonuses available for draws and wins.

“We won’t approach it as if we have fallbacks,” declared Bradley about the road ahead. “We know that next week will be tough, a big step-up but we will do everything possible to go through.

“Winning the first game in the Champions League opens up so many routes for us.

“We’ve been together for a few years now, played in big games domestically and in Europe, so we’ll be ready.”

Champions League progression, following the disappointment of losing at the same hurdle last season to Slovan Bratislava, vindicated Bradley’s decision in May to reject the chance of quitting to become boss of English League One outfit Lincoln City.

“That was a factor in the decision-making when that opportunity became available,” he said. “But I knew what we had coming, had worked so hard for and we have the chance of winning another round in the Champions League.”