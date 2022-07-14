Ruaidhri Higgins says Derry City can still cause a European shock

Derry City boss, Ruaidhri Higgins, has urged his players to grab tonight's Euro Conference second leg against Riga F.C. by the scruff of the neck and cause a major shock
Ruaidhri Higgins says Derry City can still cause a European shock

CONFIDENT: Derry manager Ruaidhrí Higgins. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 07:05
Arthur Duffy

Derry City boss, Ruaidhri Higgins, has urged his players to grab tonight's Euro Conference second leg against Riga F.C. by the scruff of the neck and cause a major shock. (6.00 p.m. Irish time). 

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Higgins insisted that the 'Candystripes' can record a memorable night in Latvia and he has high hopes that players of the calibre of Will Patching, Patrick McEleney, Jamie McGonigle and others will perform to their full potential.

"We have talented individuals who can unlock the door and score goals," maintained Higgins.

"Our form away from home has been absolutely brilliant in the league and I still believe we can achieve something that no-one expects us to.

"We will enter the match under no pressure whatsoever and that will suit us.

"The Skonto Stadium boasts a top quality surface and that will suit us, so we will believe that we can cause a surprise."

Indeed, Higgins harbours happy memories from his visit to the Skonto Stadium back in 2009 when playing in midfield for the Brandywell club.

In fact, the Limavady native delivered the cross which saw former striker, Tam McManus, net the equaliser to record a 1-1 score under Stephen Kenny.

Derry went on to progress to the next round with a 2-0 victory in the second leg at the Brandywell.

"I have good memories from Riga as a player and, hopefully, there will be more to come as a manager," said Higgins.

"I want our players to take the shackles off and play with freedom because I believe that when we do click as a unit, we are a really good team.

"People are presented with challenges in football and they experience ups and downs, so we are where we are and we simply need to believe that we are capable of recording a positive result.

"The players will be asked to play with freedom, go out and express themselves and see if we can produce something out of the ordinary."

On the team front, Higgins must plan without the services of winger, Matty Smith, who misses out having been red carded last week and there's also a major doubt over the fitness of full-back, Ronan Boyce who was substituted.

"We've actually been patching-up teams for a number of weeks now. Some players have been forced to play carrying knocks, but we are now getting back to full fitness.

"Cameron Dummigan played in the first leg, but he hasn't trained that much since, so he will also face a test before the game," concluded the Derry boss.

More in this section

Austria v Northern Ireland - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Group A - St Mary's Stadium Kirsty McGuinness insists Northern Ireland have ‘nothing to lose’ versus England
Raheem Sterling file photo Chelsea poised to buy £33.8m Koulibaly from Napoli and confirm Sterling arrival
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League - Molineux Stadium What can Chelsea fans expect from new signing Raheem Sterling?
A Premier League club has confirmed it is not currently taking action against a player who has been arrested on suspicion of rape (Peter Byrne/PA)

Premier League club says no suspension for player arrested on suspicion of rape

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up