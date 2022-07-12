Chelsea to begin Women's Super League title defence at home to West Ham

Champions Chelsea will host West Ham on the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Women's Super League season while Arsenal are set to play at Manchester City.
As well as the latter contest, between last season's runners-up and third-place finishers respectively, there will also be a clash between the teams who came fourth and fifth last term, with Manchester United visiting Tottenham.
The first round of matches, taking place on the weekend of September 10 and 11, will also see newly-promoted Liverpool kick off their campaign at Reading.
Brighton will entertain Aston Villa, and Everton play host to Leicester.
Emma Hayes' Chelsea finished a point clear of Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal last season to secure their third successive WSL title and fifth overall, part of a double with the FA Cup.