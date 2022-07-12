Chelsea to begin Women's Super League title defence at home to West Ham

Champions Chelsea will host West Ham on the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Women's Super League season while Arsenal are set to play at Manchester City
Chelsea to begin Women's Super League title defence at home to West Ham

STARTING OVER: Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea lifts the Barclays Women's Super League trophy with the team. Pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 16:04
PA Sport

Champions Chelsea will host West Ham on the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Women's Super League season while Arsenal are set to play at Manchester City.

As well as the latter contest, between last season's runners-up and third-place finishers respectively, there will also be a clash between the teams who came fourth and fifth last term, with Manchester United visiting Tottenham.

The first round of matches, taking place on the weekend of September 10 and 11, will also see newly-promoted Liverpool kick off their campaign at Reading.

Brighton will entertain Aston Villa, and Everton play host to Leicester.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea finished a point clear of Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal last season to secure their third successive WSL title and fifth overall, part of a double with the FA Cup.

More in this section

Liverpool v Manchester United - Preseason Friendly Pictures: Liverpool debut new away kit with 'dizzying design' in Man United friendly
DLR Waves v Peamount United - SSE Airtricity Women's National League Shelbourne face Peamount while Cork travel to Athlone in FAI Cup
Ukraine v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B Group 1 Jeff Hendrick and Ciarán Clark set to leave Newcastle United
<p>WANTED MAN: Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)</p>

Chelsea in talks over signing Napoli’s Koulibaly to fix defensive crisis

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up