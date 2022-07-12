Pictures: Liverpool debut new away kit with 'dizzying design' in Man United friendly

Liverpool FC have released their new away kit for the 2022/23 season in today's friendly outing against Manchester United in Bangkok.

The fixture between the two Premier League giants in the Thai capital is the first instance fans have been treated to the new kit.

The club have called the design 'dizzying', but say they drew on the impact of the 'city's vibrant music scene', with particular ode paid to the 90s.

"Playing to its own beat, Liverpool’s away shirt harps back to a time when its clubs ruled the world, with an iridescent, multi-coloured marbled pattern over a white base colour."

Credit: LFC

Jordan Henderson said it is not often that the players get to debut a new kit on the day it is released.

“We’re excited for the fans to see the new away kit from Nike,” said captain Henderson. “It’s not often we get to wear a jersey on the day of the reveal, so it will be a special moment for the squad to show off the new design in our first pre-season fixture.”

Liverpool are currently donning the new strip against old rivals Man United at the Ragamangala Stadium in Bangkok, where Jurgen Klopp's side trail four-nil to Erik Ten Hag's men.

Diogo Jota. Credit: LFC

Ireland international Leanne Kiernan, as well as a host of other men's and women's players appear in the promo video for their most recent product.

Yousef, a DJ and producer who works in Liverpool also features.