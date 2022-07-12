Shelbourne face Peamount while Cork travel to Athlone in FAI Cup

Women’s national league holders Shelbourne will face Peamount United while Cork City will travel to Athlone Town following Tuesday’s FAI Cup quarter-final draw
BIG TIE: Dearbhaile Beirne of Peamount United, left, celebrates with teammate Erin McLaughlin after scoring. Peamount have been drawn against Shelbourne in the FAI Cup quarter-finals. Pic: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 13:59
John Fallon

Women’s national league holders Shelbourne will face Peamount United while Cork City will travel to Athlone Town following Tuesday’s FAI Cup quarter-final draw.

Shels denied Peamount a hat-trick of titles on a dramatic final day of last season before losing the subsequent Cup final 3-1 to Wexford at Tallaght Stadium.

Danny Murphy’s Cork City swept past Bonagee United in their opening round last week but face a tough task against Athlone, the surprise packets of this season by climbing above Peamount into third spot of the table.

Wexford will face fellow WNL outfit DLR Waves in their last-eight tie, with Bohemians against Sligo Rovers completing the draw undertaken by ex-Shels defender Seanna Cooke and FAI football consultant John Morling.

The ties are due for the week-ending August 7, with the final scheduled on Sunday, November 6 at Tallaght.

