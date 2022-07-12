Jeff Hendrick and Ciarán Clark set to leave Newcastle United

ON THE MOVE: Jeff Hendrick of Republic of Ireland after the UEFA Nations League B group 1 match between Ukraine and Republic of Ireland at LKS Stadium in Lodz, Poland. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 13:30
John Fallon

More Irish players are availing of the transfer window, with Jeff Hendrick joining Reading on loan and his Newcastle United colleague Ciarán Clark also set to depart for Sheffield United.

Midfielder Hendrick had flagged during last month’s international window his intention to stay away from Tyneside again unless suddenly granted a reprieve for game-time by Eddie Howe.

He’s stayed true to his word. It’s his second loan switch, having played 10 times for QPR during the second half of last season.

Royals boss Paul Ince made his move for the 74-times capped Irish international, securing the 30-year-old for the entire Championship campaign.

He said of the Ireland mainstay: “Jeff is a midfielder I have admired for a long period of time. He has the ability and experience to play in a number of roles across the midfield, he works hard, he wins the ball back, he can pick a pass and he can score goals too.

“A player of his experience will prove so important for this club going into the challenge of the Championship this season.” 

Hendrick has two seasons left to run on his Newcastle deal but a parting could be brokered if his stay in Berkshire goes well.

Clark had also been demoted to train with Newcastle’s U23s squad since returning to pre-season training.

He will join fellow Ireland international defender John Egan at Sheffield United on a season-loan loan.

