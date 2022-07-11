Byrne and Burke return to bolster Rovers  

Shamrock Rovers will have Ireland internationals Jack Byrne and Graham Burke back from six-week lay-offs for Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League second leg away to Hibernians of Malta.

Stephen Bradley’s Hoops coasted to a 3-0 first-leg lead last week without the injured pair but their return to fitness is a major boost.

Presuming the back-to-back champions don’t capitulate on the artificial surface of the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali, they’ll have a second round tie in Europe’s primary competition awaiting next week. That’s likely to be against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, 2-0 leaders over Montenegrin outfit Sutjeska from their first-leg.

They are guaranteed another two ties, four games, even if they fail to progress at that point, due to Uefa’s system of parachuting the champions into their subsidiary Europa and Conference League competitions.

Progression from one of those ties will secure a spot in the group phase, ensuring another six matches and anything between €3 to €5m in prize-money depending on points and results over that stretch.

Byrne re-signed for Rovers from Cypriot side APOEL with the incentive of a European football a major carrot.

Burke is another attacking talent capable of shining at that level and the pair’s quality should be crucial if Rovers are to optimise their tilt at replicating or surpassing the strides their title-winning predecessors Dundalk made in 2016 and 2020.

“Jack and Graham are back available and are ready to start,” confirmed Bradley from the squad’s Maltese base on Monday. “Both will be involved. Neil Farrugia is here with us training, close to being fit but we’ll probably leave him for another few days.” T

Three goals up and a near full squad to choose from, Rovers have no complaints ahead of facing a side who caused them some problems before Rory Gaffney added a killer third goal late on.

Bradley added: “Having looked back at the game a number of times, we aren't happy with the chances we gave up in the second half. On another night they could have pulled one or two back, so we have to make sure we don't give them those opportunities in tomorrow's game. Our aim is to go and win the game but we have to respect them and not give up the chances we gave up in Tallaght.”