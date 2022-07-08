Family man Molloy bags a brace to put a smile back on Duff's face

Shelbourne 3 Finn Harps 1

Gavin Molloy scored twice - his first goals for the club - as Shelbourne earned a first win in five to see off Finn Harps at Tolka Park.

It rekindled a family link with the club as 20-year-old Molloy’s grandfather, Theo Dunne, captained Shelbourne to FAI Cup success in 1963 while his uncle, Tommy, also won the cup with them in the 1990s.

Both sides had half chances in an open start to the game before Shelbourne punished negligent defending to take the lead from their first corner of the night on 14 minutes.

Shane Farrell’s out-swinging delivery was met by poorly marked midfielder Molloy whose header bounced home.

An almost copycat set-piece goal drew Harps level three minutes later. This one was a superb free kick, taken by Regan Donelon, which arced to the back post where Ethan Boyle headed back across goal to the net.

Home goalkeeper Brendan Clarke had to show his agility minutes later, stretching to tip over his crossbar from Harps’ skipper Barry McNamee’s dipping volley.

Gavin Mulreany matched that at the other end on the half hour, diving to his left to clasp away captain Luke Byrne’s looping header from a Griffin free kick.

Eight minutes later Shelbourne regained the lead with a terrific team goal. Kameron Ledwidge, Conor Kane and Jad Hakiki combined to work the ball to Molloy who found the bottom corner from 25 yards with a first-time drive.

Jack Moylan’s clever feet might have extended that before half-time but for a fine save at his right-hand post by Mulreany.

In a slow burner of a second half, Moylan worked Mulreany again before clinching the points on 75 minutes. Skipping through after a one-two with the hard-running Sean Boyd, Moylan slid the ball past the goalkeeper into the corner of his net.

Shelbourne: Clarke; Griffin, Byrne, Ledwidge; Lunney (Coyle, 83), Molloy; Farrell, Hikiki (McManus, 80), Kane; Moylan, Boyd (Carr, 86).

Finn Harps: Mulreany; Rainey (McGing, 82), Boyle, Slevin, Donelon; N’Zeyi (Hery, 69), Connolly; Duncan (McCaffrey, 60), McNamee, Mihaljevic (Rudden, 82); Jones.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).